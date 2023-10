SINGAPORE – Factors behind the unrelenting rise in certificate of entitlement (COE) prices – which have more than doubled in just one year – have been discussed extensively.

The leading one is the unbridled growth of private-hire car fleets and, in tandem, access to easy financing. Since their arrival 10 years ago, the total private-hire car population has ballooned by nearly five times to 78,106 as at August 2023, while the private car population has inched up by merely 6.4 per cent to 574,473.