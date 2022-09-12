GST hike will go ahead, but support measures will offset impact even amid inflation, says Lawrence Wong

SINGAPORE - The goods and services tax (GST) will increase as planned from next year even amid a sharp rise in tax revenue of more than 22 per cent, Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Lawrence Wong said on Monday.

This is because the higher revenue stemmed mostly from higher-than-expected stamp duty takings, which can fluctuate from year to year and was therefore not a sustainable source of revenue, he explained.

The Government is committed to offsetting the GST increase even amid inflation, and the majority of households will not feel the impact of the tax hike for at least five years, while lower-income households will not feel it for 10 years, he stressed.

"We will uphold this commitment even with the higher inflationary outlook and will further enhance the assurance package if necessary," he said, referring to the $6.6 billion package to offset additional GST expenses.

DPM Wong was responding to Ms Foo Mee Har (West Coast GRC), Mr Yip Hon Weng (Yio Chu Kang) and Workers' Party MP Jamus Lim (Sengkang GRC), who asked if there were plans to defer the GST increase given growing inflation and the increase in tax revenue in financial year 2021.

GST will be raised by 2 percentage points in two stages, from 7 per cent to 8 per cent on Jan 1 next year, and to 9 per cent on Jan 1, 2024.

MPs have been periodically asking if the hike can be delayed, as living costs rise amid global inflationary pressures.

On Monday, Mr Wong noted that the 22.4 per cent increase in tax revenue for the 2021 financial year was partly due to a lower tax base in the previous financial year arising from the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The collection of "sentiment-based" revenue was also higher than expected, with stamp duty accounting for the lion's share of the increase as the property market recovered at a much faster rate than market observers had anticipated, he said.

He added that the higher revenue collected had been used to fund spending such as enhancements to the Progressive Wage Credit Scheme - which offsets mandatory wage increases for lower-wage workers - as well as to provide short-term relief for businesses and families through Covid-19 support packages.

Cautioning against using such revenue to fund recurrent spending, he said: "Just as a bullish property market can provide upsides, there can also be downsides in a muted market, as past experience has shown.

"We therefore cannot rely on such sentiment-driven collections, which can fluctuate from year to year, as a stable and sustainable source of revenue to meet our rising recurrent expenditure needs."