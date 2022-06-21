How will S'pore's $1.5b support package help residents, businesses cope with global inflation?

SINGAPORE - A $1.5 billion support package was announced on Tuesday (June 21) to help households and businesses in Singapore tackle the impending economic challenges resulting in higher global inflation.

Here are some of the key measures:

For individuals and households:

1. GST Voucher - Cash Special Payment

There will be an additional payout of up to $300 for GSTV-Cash recipients in August. This will benefit about 1.5 million Singaporeans.

2. Household Utilities Credit

Every Singaporean household will receive $100 in September to help offset utility bills.