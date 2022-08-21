Weathering challenges ahead: How Singapore can brace itself and ride them out

Singaporeans are taking a greater interest in international affairs - as they should - but greater interest is not matched by greater understanding and that is particularly so with regard to the foremost challenge of our time: US-China strategic competition.

Too many Singaporeans seem to have bought into the trope of the 21st century being the Asian century - "Asia" being a polite way to refer to China - just as the 20th century was the so-called American century. This trope and the related idea tirelessly propagated by Beijing and its apologists, that the East is rising and the West declining, are drastic and dangerous simplifications of a far more complex reality.

Except for a relatively short and historically anomalous period between circa 1989 when the Berlin Wall came down and circa 2008 when the global financial crisis broke out, American leadership was never uncontested through most of the 20th century, just as China's leadership is being contested and will continue to be challenged as the 21st century unfolds, largely due to Beijing's mistakes, primarily the premature abandonment of Deng Xiaoping's sage approach of 'hiding your light and biding your time'. This is dangerous.

