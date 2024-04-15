From Lee Kuan Yew to Lawrence Wong: How leadership transitions took place in Singapore

SINGAPORE - Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong will be sworn in as Singapore’s fourth prime minister on May 15, the Prime Minister’s Office announced on April 15.

The Straits Times looks at how Singapore has handled transitions of power by its political leaders: from founding prime minister Lee Kuan Yew to prime minister Goh Chok Tong; PM Goh to Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong; and now PM Lee to DPM Wong.

Lee Kuan Yew to Goh Chok Tong

1984: Prime Minister Lee Kuan Yew announces that he wants to hand over by 1988 when he turns 65.

Dec 1984: Finance Minister Tony Tan organises a gathering in his home for his second generation Cabinet colleagues to pick their leader. The group, which included Mr Ong Teng Cheong, Mr S Dhanabalan, Professor S. Jayakumar, Dr Yeo Ning Hong, Dr Ahmad Mattar and Mr Lee Hsien Loong decides on Mr Goh Chok Tong before he arrives.

Dec 31, 1984: Mr Goh helms a media conference at the Istana to announce a new Cabinet line-up. He is First Deputy Prime Minister and Mr Ong Teng Cheong is Second DPM. Mr Ong says that barring any unforeseen circumstances, Mr Goh would be the next PM.

1988: After the 1988 general election in September, DPM Goh says he wants another two years before he takes over.

June 13, 1990: DPM Goh says in Parliament during the debate on the President’s Address that he will take over from Mr Lee as prime minister in November. He also says he will have two deputy prime ministers.

Oct 15, 1990: DPM Goh holds a brief airport press conference before his trip to Hong Kong and announces that he will be sworn in on Nov 28.

Nov 28, 1990: Mr Lee and his Cabinet step down. Mr Goh is sworn in as Prime Minister at the City Hall Chamber, along with his Cabinet colleagues.