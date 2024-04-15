From Lee Kuan Yew to Lawrence Wong: How leadership transitions took place in Singapore

SINGAPORE - Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong will be sworn in as Singapore’s fourth prime minister on May 15, the Prime Minister’s Office announced on April 15.
The Straits Times looks at how Singapore has handled transitions of power by its political leaders: from founding prime minister Lee Kuan Yew to prime minister Goh Chok Tong; PM Goh to Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong; and now PM Lee to DPM Wong.
Lee Kuan Yew to Goh Chok Tong
1984: Prime Minister Lee Kuan Yew announces that he wants to hand over by 1988 when he turns 65.
Dec 1984: Finance Minister Tony Tan organises a gathering in his home for his second generation Cabinet colleagues to pick their leader. The group, which included Mr Ong Teng Cheong, Mr S Dhanabalan, Professor S. Jayakumar, Dr Yeo Ning Hong, Dr Ahmad Mattar and Mr Lee Hsien Loong decides on Mr Goh Chok Tong before he arrives.
Dec 31, 1984: Mr Goh helms a media conference at the Istana to announce a new Cabinet line-up. He is First Deputy Prime Minister and Mr Ong Teng Cheong is Second DPM. Mr Ong says that barring any unforeseen circumstances, Mr Goh would be the next PM.
1988: After the 1988 general election in September, DPM Goh says he wants another two years before he takes over.
June 13, 1990: DPM Goh says in Parliament during the debate on the President’s Address that he will take over from Mr Lee as prime minister in November. He also says he will have two deputy prime ministers.
Oct 15, 1990: DPM Goh holds a brief airport press conference before his trip to Hong Kong and announces that he will be sworn in on Nov 28.
Nov 28, 1990: Mr Lee and his Cabinet step down. Mr Goh is sworn in as Prime Minister at the City Hall Chamber, along with his Cabinet colleagues.
Goh Chok Tong to Lee Hsien Loong
Aug 17, 2003: PM Goh names Deputy Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong as his chosen successor during his National Day Rally speech. He says he has taken soundings from his Cabinet colleagues and MPs, and that Mr Lee was also their choice.
May 22, 2004: A group of 10 younger ministers unanimously nominates Mr Lee as the party’s 3G leader at a lunch hosted by Home Affairs Minister Wong Kan Seng at the Istana.
May 31, 2004: The PAP issues a press release, saying that the party’s central executive committee had decided on May 29 that DPM Lee will be the next PM. A day earlier, on May 28, PAP MPs had met and unanimously supported the choice of DPM Lee, in an endorsement process introduced by Mr Goh.
July 17, 2004: The Prime Minister’s Office announces that DPM Lee will be sworn in as Singapore’s third prime minister on Aug 12, with PM Goh relinquishing the office on the same day.
Aug 10, 2004: PM Goh and his Cabinet, including DPM Lee, tender their resignations to President S R Nathan. The President appoints the new PM and his Cabinet.
Aug 12, 2004: Mr Goh’s resignation takes effect. PM Lee is sworn in and gives his maiden speech.
Aug 22, 2004: PM Lee makes his first National Day Rally speech as Prime Minister.
Lee Hsien Loong to Lawrence Wong
Jan 4, 2018: A statement is put out by 16 ministers from the People’s Action Party’s fourth-generation (4G) political team saying that they are “conscious of their responsibility” to choose their leader, and are working closely as a team to do so in good time.
Nov 23, 2018: In a joint statement, 32 ministers and MPs say there is a consensus and the 4G team will be led by Finance Minister Heng Swee Keat.
April 8, 2021: DPM Heng steps aside as leader of the 4G team to pave the way for a younger person with a longer runway to lead the country. He says he will be in his mid 60s by the time the Covid-19 crisis is over, and would have too short a runway as the next prime minister. The 4G starts its process again to select a leader.
March, 2022: Former minister Khaw Boon Wan oversees the process of finding a successor at PM Lee’s request. After the conclusion of the 2022 Budget debates he canvasses the 4G ministers, other Cabinet ministers, the Speaker of Parliament and the labour chief, speaking to them individually, on who they would choose to lead the 4G team.
April 16, 2022: PM Lee announces that Finance Minister Lawrence Wong will be the leader of the PAP’s 4G team, after 15 out of 19 of those Mr Khaw spoke to say Mr Wong is their top choice.
June 6, 2022: Mr Wong is made Deputy Prime Minister in a Cabinet reshuffle.
Nov 5, 2023: PM Lee says he will hand over the political baton to DPM Wong before the next general election, due by November 2025. He adds that he will do so by the PAP’s 70th anniversary which will fall on Nov 21, 2024. DPM Wong says he is ready for his next assignment.
April 15, 2024: PM Lee announces that DPM Wong will become Singapore’s fourth prime minister on May 15, 2024.