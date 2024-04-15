PM Lee’s handover to DPM Wong: Is a snap GE on the cards?

SINGAPORE - The announcement that Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong will take over as prime minister on May 15 may indicate that a general election could be called “sooner rather than later”, say some political observers and pundits.

With international geopolitical conflicts and domestic issues such as cost of living and housing at the forefront of Singaporeans’ concerns, they added it is likely that the general election will be held by the end of 2024.

This is even though DPM Wong has until November 2025 to hold the next election.

SMU associate professor of law Eugene Tan said the handover announcement struck him as “being on an accelerated timeline”.

There appears to be some urgency on the part of the ruling People’s Action Party (PAP) to go to the polls, he added.

The Prime Minister’s Office said in a statement on April 15 that DPM Wong would take over from Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong in a month’s time, making him Singapore’s fourth prime minister.

Pointing to the deteriorating global geopolitical situation – with the latest major incident occurring over the weekend with Iran’s attack on Israel – Prof Tan speculated that PAP leaders believe the time is ripe to seek a fresh mandate.

“In other words, to put in place the government for the next five years before things spiral downwards,” he said.

“This will enable Singaporeans to be clear-eyed about the issues and challenges and determine who should represent them in Parliament and which party should form the government.”

However, Prof Tan did not think an election right after the handover was on the cards.

Instead, he suggested two possible windows in 2024: in September after the National Day Rally, and at the end of the year after the PAP’s Central Executive Committee election.

Dr Leong Chan-Hoong, a senior fellow for social cohesion research at the S. Rajaratnam School of International Studies at NTU, said the April 15 handover announcement was not surprising, given that PM Lee had already laid out the roadmap in 2023 for the impending transition.

He highlighted the challenges Singapore will continue to grapple with, such as the cost of living and unemployment, and the global implications of ongoing wars in the Middle East and Ukraine – issues that could have also factored into PM Lee’s decision to move forward now.

As such, he believes that the election will be called by the end of 2024 to have younger leaders take the lead sooner, given the complexity of these ongoing challenges.

“The 4G leaders will be the ones who will have to deal with these issues, and they are not going to be resolved anytime soon,” said Dr Leong.