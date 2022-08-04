Internal security critical in guarding S'pore against foreign attempts to divide society: Shanmugam

SINGAPORE - Internal security is vital in protecting Singapore against social divisions that could destabilise the country even in the absence of war, said Minister for Law and Home Affairs K. Shanmugam on Thursday (Aug 4).

Citing the Gerasimov doctrine, he said foreign powers could exploit Singapore's "protest potential" through fault lines such as racial and religious divisions to increase hostility between different groups.

The Gerasimov doctrine is a theory of modern warfare in which non-military means are used to deepen social divisions and cause internal chaos in an enemy society.

Mr Shanmugam added: "(This strategy) weakens the country until it is not able to protect (itself), so the armed forces don't come into play.

"So you need an extremely strong and capable Home Team, Internal Security Department, and a population that understands these realities (to) effectively deal with foreign attempts to exploit the divisions within our country."

Mr Shanmugan was speaking to about 200 Home Team officers, volunteers and members of the public at the Home Team National Day Observance Ceremony held at the Home Team Academy in Choa Chu Kang.

He noted that a key lesson from Russia's ongoing invasion of Ukraine is that Singapore must have the ability to defend itself.

This means having a strong Singapore Armed Forces and Home Team at the core of the nation's defence, he said.

Mr Shanmugam explained: "A country must be able to defend and safeguard its interests. Otherwise you just become prey.

"The general expectation was that Ukraine would be defeated within a very short period. Most analysts and Western agencies expected that. But Ukraine put up an effective defence that bought time for its diplomacy and arms support to come in."

As for Singapore, he said the Republic has been pressed by other countries on many issues, such as airspace, energy and water.