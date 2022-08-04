Internal security critical in guarding S'pore against foreign attempts to divide society: Shanmugam

SINGAPORE - Internal security is vital in protecting Singapore against social divisions that could destabilise the country even in the absence of war, said Minister for Law and Home Affairs K. Shanmugam on Thursday (Aug 4).
Citing the Gerasimov doctrine, he said foreign powers could exploit Singapore's "protest potential" through fault lines such as racial and religious divisions to increase hostility between different groups.
The Gerasimov doctrine is a theory of modern warfare in which non-military means are used to deepen social divisions and cause internal chaos in an enemy society.
Mr Shanmugam added: "(This strategy) weakens the country until it is not able to protect (itself), so the armed forces don't come into play.
"So you need an extremely strong and capable Home Team, Internal Security Department, and a population that understands these realities (to) effectively deal with foreign attempts to exploit the divisions within our country."
Mr Shanmugan was speaking to about 200 Home Team officers, volunteers and members of the public at the Home Team National Day Observance Ceremony held at the Home Team Academy in Choa Chu Kang.
He noted that a key lesson from Russia's ongoing invasion of Ukraine is that Singapore must have the ability to defend itself.
This means having a strong Singapore Armed Forces and Home Team at the core of the nation's defence, he said.
Mr Shanmugam explained: "A country must be able to defend and safeguard its interests. Otherwise you just become prey.
"The general expectation was that Ukraine would be defeated within a very short period. Most analysts and Western agencies expected that. But Ukraine put up an effective defence that bought time for its diplomacy and arms support to come in."
As for Singapore, he said the Republic has been pressed by other countries on many issues, such as airspace, energy and water.
Mr Shanmugam concluded that it is key for Singapore to be prepared economically, politically and socially.
"Unless we are successful, we are just a piece of rock off the southern tip of the Malaysian Peninsula."
Mr Shanmugam also spoke about the impact of the Russo-Ukrainian war on Singapore's economy.
Notably, Russia is the world's largest gas exporter and provides about 10 per cent of the global supply of oil.
Ukraine is a major producer of grain - exporting around 10 per cent of the world's wheat last year.
He said: "Before (the war), the global economy was already stressed by the Covid-19 pandemic affecting supply chains, shipping and manufacturing, and prices have been volatile. The war has further seriously pushed up prices.
"The rise in food and energy prices across the world has impacted Singapore. We are a price-taker because we import over 90 per cent of our food. In June this year, food prices in Singapore increased more than 5 per cent."
Mr Shanmugam said he got a sense of the impact on families in Yishun, where he is an MP.
"People are stressed, but thankfully not yet distressed," he said.
He pointed out that unlike in many countries, people in Singapore have jobs and can stay afloat.
Rising inflation, however, if not handled well, can be a serious issue.
Mr Shanmugam noted that the Government launched a $1.5 billion support package in June to help lower-income families deal with inflation. This came on top of the $6 billion package announced during the Budget in March to cushion the impact of the impending goods and services tax (GST) increase.
The GST is expected to be raised from the current 7 per cent to 9 per cent by 2024.
"As Home Team, you take care of security, but your task will be impossible if people are struggling for food and basic necessities," he said.
Mr Shanmugam emphasised that this National Day, it is important to remember that "it is only Singaporeans, all of you, that can guarantee our security".
In spite of the challenges, however, he said the nation can take pride in pulling through the Covid-19 pandemic - a crisis of a generation.
"There are now more uncertainties ahead... But as long as we are united, there is nothing that we cannot get through."