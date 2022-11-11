MHA proposes law changes that ‘strengthens safeguards’ against undesirable societies

SINGAPORE - Rules governing the registration of societies would be made clearer under proposed legislation put forth for public consultation by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) , including listing the grounds on which the Registrar of Societies can reject a society’s application to change its rules, name and place of business.

The proposed changes also seek to expand and codify powers that the Registrar has already been exercising in assessing new societies’ applications. These include allowing the Registrar to make “further inquiry” or requiring new societies to include specific rules in their constitution, for instance that racial and faith-based groups should not conduct activities that could undermine racial or religious harmony here..

On Friday, MHA said these changes will strengthen safeguards against unlawful and undesirable societies in the Societies Act 1966, which governs the registration of societies here. It is now seeking feedback on the proposed changes from the public until Dec 9.

In the proposed amendments, MHA specified some reasons the Registrar can reject an existing society’s application to change its rules, name or place of business. Currently, reasons are not set out in the Act.

The amendments state that rule changes can be rejected if they allow the society to be used for unlawful purposes or if they are prejudicial to public peace, or if the changed name is identical to another existing society or if it is undesirable or offensive.

MHA said changes can also be rejected if the new name of the society gives the impression that the society is in some way connected with the Government or any public authority if it is not. Another reason is if the changes “would be contrary to Singapore’s national security or interest”.

It added that the cited reasons are not exhaustive. The Registrar can still consider other grounds when assessing applications.

As for the powers of the Registrar when approving new societies, the MHA wants to make three changes.

Since 2004, many new societies have been able to register their societies through a more streamlined automatic registration route, as long as they do not fall under special categories such as political and religious associations, or be affiliated with foreign parties, which must go through the more stringent normal registration route.

In the part of the Societies Act on automatic registration, there is a reference to “without making any further inquiry” which may constrain the Registrar’s ability to find out more about the nature of the new society. MHA wants to remove this reference.

Secondly, it also wants to amend the Act to make clear that the Registrar has the power to move societies that applied through the automatic route but require further assessment to the normal registration stream. It wants to amend the Act so that this is allowed even if the new societies do not fall within the special political, religious and other categories specified in the normal registration stream list.

Current rules state that the Registrar can move societies from automatic to normal if they fall within the special categories.

Third, MHA also wants to amend the Societies Act to clarify that the Registrar can ask for the inclusion of specific clauses into a new society’s constitutions before they are registered.