Police investigating scuffle that broke out near Katong Square

SINGAPORE - A man has been caught on video retrieving a pointed silver-coloured object from a car during a scuffle near shopping mall Katong Square in East Coast Road.

The incident, which also saw one man choking another, comes on the back of a string of recent violent incidents in public spaces involving bladed weapons like swords, knives and razor blades.

A video of the scuffle posted on Facebook on Tuesday morning (April 5) showed about eight men and two women on the road hitting and shoving one another, with a few trying to break up the exchange.

The police have confirmed that a report was lodged and are looking into the matter.

On March 14, a 37-year-old man armed with a sword was caught on video near Buangkok Square mall swinging the weapon and stopping oncoming traffic.

He was swinging it at a pedestrian before other members of the public restrained him until the police arrived and arrested him. The pedestrian was injured.

In another incident on March 23, a knife-wielding man refused to drop his weapon and continued advancing towards police officers.

Three Taser shots were fired at the 64-year-old, but he continued moving towards the officers.

As there was an imminent threat to the safety of the officers, one of them fired his pistol at the man, hitting him in the chest.

The man was taken to hospital and later pronounced dead.

The recent spate of cases was raised in Parliament on Monday.

Addressing concerns about public safety, Minister of State for Home Affairs Desmond Tan said the number of knife-related crimes involving murder, robbery, rioting and serious hurt has remained relatively constant in recent years.