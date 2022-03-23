Knife-wielding man shot dead by police at Bendemeer Road HDB block

SINGAPORE - A man wielding a knife was shot dead during a confrontation with police officers at Block 33 Bendemeer Road on Wednesday (March 23).

The police said during a press conference on Wednesday night that 64-year-old Ng Eng Kui, a drug offender, was walking around the foot of the HDB block shouting and brandishing a knife at around 4pm.

When officers arrived at the scene, he came out of a unit and they told him to drop the weapon. He refused, and advanced towards them.

The police officers fired three Taser shots at Ng and retreated, but he continued to advance towards them.

"As there was imminent threat to the safety of the officers, one of the officers fired a shot from his pistol at the man, and the man fell to the ground," said the police.

The officers performed cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) on Ng, who had a gunshot wound in his chest.

He was unconscious when taken to hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 5.13pm.

Preliminary investigations showed that Ng had been pacing up and down the block with the knife and had approached a student in uniform.

The student was able to walk away.

Ng was wanted by the Central Narcotics Bureau, and drug apparatus was found in his flat.

He was also being investigated for offences including committing a rash act and voluntarily causing hurt to deter a public servant from discharging his duty.