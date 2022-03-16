Man charged over Buangkok sword attack, remanded for psychiatric observation

SINGAPORE - A man caught on video swinging a sword at pedestrians and several cars near Buangkok Square mall was charged on Wednesday (March 16) with one count of voluntarily causing hurt with a samurai sword.

Fadhil Yusop, 37, appeared in district court on Wednesday via video link wearing a white shirt with his left arm in a sling.

He is accused of using a samurai sword to cut Mr Kumarapeli Arachchige Amila Chinthana three times on Monday, causing the victim to suffer lacerations on his left arm and shoulder.

In an earlier statement, the police said Fadhil had allegedly consumed some unknown pills before leaving his home on Monday with a sword.

He had a brief altercation with members of the public at the lift lobby of the Housing Board block where he resided.

"Subsequently, he jaywalked across the road and is said to have used his weapon to hit five passing cars," said the police.

At the traffic junction in front of Buangkok Square Mall, he allegedly swung the weapon at Mr Chinthana, who fought back and managed to pin Fadhil down.

Members of the public who saw the commotion rushed forward to help restrain Fadhil until the police arrived.

Fadhil had allegedly shouted "Allahu Akbar" during the incident, which means "God is the greatest" in Arabic.

Investigations so far suggest that his acts were not related to terrorism.

During a raid of his house, the police found two packets of yellow pills.