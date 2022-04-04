Number of knife-related crimes constant at about 150 cases a year: Desmond Tan

SINGAPORE - The number of knife-related crimes involving murder, robbery, rioting and serious hurt has remained relatively constant, averaging about 150 annually in recent years.

Minister of State for Home Affairs Desmond Tan revealed this figure in Parliament on Monday (April 4), saying that this has been the annual average for the past five years.

He added that about 36 per cent of these crimes occurred in residential areas and 3 per cent happened in educational premises.

The remaining cases occurred in other public and commercial places.

"For urgent incidents, including those involving dangerous weapons, police are generally able to respond within 15 minutes of the call," he said.

Mr Tan was responding to questions from Mr Zhulkarnain Abdul Rahim (Chua Chu Kang GRC).

Mr Zhulkarnain had asked what measures have been taken to protect the public in the light of recent sword- and knife-related crimes, and whether there could be a blanket ban on carrying a knife, razor or other sharp objects in any school, or public or commercial premises.

A spate of such crimes recently made headlines, with three violent incidents involving a bladed weapon reportedly happening on March 14.

The most widely reported incident that day involved a 37-year-old man who was caught on video swinging a sword near Buangkok Square mall and stopping oncoming traffic.