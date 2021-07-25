PM Lee visits site as mandatory Covid-19 testing begins for residents of Block 456 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 10

SINGAPORE - Mandatory Covid-19 testing for residents of Block 456 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 10 started on Sunday morning (July 25).

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, who is one of the MPs for Ang Mo Kio GRC, arrived at about 12.20pm and spoke to residents, shop owners and swabbing staff before leaving around 1pm.

The testing operation is being held at the pavilion at Block 460A Ang Mo Kio Avenue 10 and began at 9am on Sunday.

The Ministry of Health (MOH) is investigating likely Covid-19 transmission at the block after eight cases of Covid-19 infection was detected in four households.

Most of these cases are linked to the Jurong Fishery Port cluster and epidemiological investigations are ongoing, the ministry said on Saturday.

It is also testing owners and staff of commercial units at Block 456.

Testing is optional for those who have tested negative for Covid-19 infection from July 20 onwards.

One of those who went to get tested was Madam Adeline Lum, 43, who headed to the pavilion at about 10.45am.

The swab was slightly uncomfortable but the process was smooth, said the customer service officer who lives in Block 456.

She added that she is worried about the Covid-19 clusters and the spread of the virus, so she avoids going to malls and limits her meet-ups outside with others.

"We have to play safe and play our part. And in my home we have an elderly lady - my landlord - so we have to be more cautious," said Madam Lum.

Her landlord, 82, is not vaccinated due to heart issues but the rest of the household has been vaccinated.

MOH also said that to detect possible asymptomatic cases in the community, it will also conduct voluntary Covid-19 testing for visitors and those who have interacted with residents of Block 456 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 10 between July 9 and 23.

Testing will be conducted by appointment only at designated Regional Screening Centres from Saturday to Monday and at the pavilion at Block 460A Ang Mo Kio Avenue 10 from Sunday to Monday, between 9am and 4pm, it added.