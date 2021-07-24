MOH probes likely Covid-19 spread at 2 HDB blocks in Ang Mo Kio and Clementi

SINGAPORE - Mandatory Covid-19 testing will be conducted in Ang Mo Kio and Clementi as the Health Ministry (MOH) probes likely Covid-19 transmission in these two areas.

All residents of Block 456 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 10 and owners and staff of commercial units at the same block and residents of Block 340 Clementi Avenue 5 must go for mandatory testing.

This is done to uncover community infection cases, MOH said on Saturday (July 24).

So far, eight cases have been detected in four households at the Ang Mo Kio block.

And 12 cases have been detected in four households at the Clementi one.

Most of these cases are linked to the Jurong Fishery Port cluster. Epidemiological investigations are ongoing, MOH said.

At the Ang Mo Kio block, testing is optional for those who have tested negative for the virus from July 20 onwards. Mandatory testing will be conducted at the pavilion at 460A Ang Mo Kio Avenue 10 on Sunday and Monday between 9am and 4pm.

MOH will also conduct voluntary testing for visitors and those who had interacted with residents at the block between July 9 and Friday (July 23).

Testing will be conducted by appointment only at designated Regional Screening Centres from Sunday to Tuesday and at the pavilion at 460A Ang Mo Kio Avenue 10 from Monday to Tuesday, between 9am and 4pm.

The public can visit this website to book an appointment and get more information on alternative test locations.

Separately, MOH will also conduct mandatory testing for all residents of Block 340 Clementi Avenue 5. Testing is optional for those who have tested negative for the virus from July 20 onwards.

Mandatory testing will be conducted at the void deck of the block on Sunday between 9am and 4pm.

MOH will also conduct voluntary testing for visitors and those who have interacted with these residents between July 9 and Friday. Testing will be conducted by appointment only at designated Regional Screening Centres from Sunday to Monday between 9am and 4pm.

The public can visit this website to book an appointment and get more information on alternative test locations.

All residents need to bring along their NRIC for identification purposes.

Residents are also advised to monitor their health closely and consult a doctor immediately if they feel unwell, MOH said.