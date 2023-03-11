PM Lee congratulates Li Qiang on being appointed China’s new premier

SINGAPORE – Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong wrote to Premier Li Qiang on Saturday to congratulate him on his appointment as Premier of the State Council of the People’s Republic of China.

In his letter, PM Lee extended his “warmest congratulations” to Mr Li, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Saturday.

PM Lee said Singapore and China have longstanding and multifaceted ties, marked by mutually beneficial bilateral cooperation that continues to grow in substance and ambition.

He noted three government-to-government projects in Suzhou, Tianjin, and Chongqing as successful examples of what both countries can achieve together.

“I look forward to working with you to strengthen the breadth and depth of Singapore-China cooperation, including in new areas of mutual interest such as the digital and green economies,” PM Lee said in his letter.

“I am confident that our bilateral relations will continue to flourish in the years ahead.”

As many as 2,936 members of China’s National People’s Congress voted on Saturday to make Mr Li, 63, the nation’s eighth premier since 1949. Three voted against the appointment, with eight abstentions.