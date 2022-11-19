Scope for Singapore-China cooperation very wide, says PM Lee

BANGKOK - While the overall geopolitical environment is complex, the scope for potential cooperation between Singapore and China is very wide if both countries can maintain good ties and mutual trust, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said on Saturday.

Speaking to Singapore reporters in Bangkok after the conclusion of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit, where he met Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines on Thursday, PM Lee said both countries are very keen to strengthen ties.

“The overall environment is relatively complicated, but the important thing is that if we can maintain mutual trust with China and maintain good relations between both countries, the scope and the potential for cooperation are still very large,” he said in Mandarin. While some areas are more sensitive or difficult than others, “the will of both parties is very strong”.

“So I believe that we can continue to deepen our exchanges with China,” he added.

Both countries inked 19 memoranda of understanding in November that spanned areas such as innovation, health and green economy.

The Nov 17 meeting with Mr Xi was both leaders’ first face-to-face encounter in three years. Recalling their discussion, PM Lee said: “I had a good talk with Xi Jinping. He said that our bilateral cooperation should be strengthened and deepened, and there should be high-quality economic cooperation.”

Turning to the escalating rivalry between the United States and China, which has raised concern in a region eager to stay neutral, PM Lee said in Mandarin: “While both sides say that they do not want third countries to choose sides, when discussing specific issues, everyone hopes to have more friends in the world. In such an environment, we can only move forward as carefully as possible.”

He stressed: “I hope that both countries, in fact all countries, know that we are not speaking for anyone when we move forward. We move forward with Singapore’s interests in mind. We are friendly to all countries, we will retain and defend our important interests, but we do not intend to harm the interests of any country.

“Under such circumstances, we have room for cooperation and development.”