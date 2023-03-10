President Halimah, PM Lee congratulate Chinese President Xi Jinping on third term

SINGAPORE - President Halimah Yacob and Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong have written to Chinese President Xi Jinping to congratulate him on his reappointment to a third term.

On Friday, China’s Parliament voted unanimously for Mr Xi to stay on for a third five-year term as state president and chairman of the state Central Military Commission.

In her letter, Madam Halimah said: “Over the past decade, China has made important strides in its development, marked by a strong commitment to uplifting the lives of its people.

“I am confident that under your able leadership, China will continue to forge new achievements, and enjoy continued peace and prosperity.”

She added that Singapore and China enjoy excellent ties, nurtured through high-level exchanges, mutually beneficial cooperation, and close people-to-people ties.

She said: “Bilateral cooperation has expanded and progressed with the times, in step with our respective development priorities.

“I have every confidence that both our countries will continue strengthening this relationship in the years to come, for the benefit of our peoples.”

In his letter, PM Lee said China has made impressive advancements in its development under Mr Xi’s leadership. “This has benefitted not just the people of China, but also the region at large.”

He said: “As China navigates the next phase of its growth and a challenging global environment, I am confident that you will steer the country towards continued progress and prosperity.”

Mr Lee added that Singapore and China share a close and longstanding friendship, nurtured by successive generations of leaders on both sides.

He said: “Our bilateral cooperation continues to evolve in tandem with the interests and priorities of our peoples. This reflects the depth of mutual understanding, and our commitment to working together for mutual benefit.

“I look forward to continue working with you to bring our bilateral relations to new heights.”

Both leaders wished Mr Xi good health and continued success.

Mr Xi was the sole candidate in Friday’s elections, with 2,952 delegates voting unanimously to make him head of state.

The National People’s Congress or Parliament changed the Constitution in 2018 to scrap a two-term limit on the presidency, setting Mr Xi up to become China’s most powerful leader since Mao Zedong.