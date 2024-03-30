Pilot project in Queenstown aims to get seniors to lead and plan activities, contribute to the community

SINGAPORE – As a young girl, Madam Wendy Lim enjoyed crafting and sewing.

The hobby took a back seat as she grew older, but she rekindled her passion for craft a few years ago after her in-laws, whom she was caring for, died.

The 76-year-old former public relations officer now hopes to conduct craft workshops at a new active ageing centre in Margaret Drive that opened on March 30.

At the centre – a tie-up between social service agency FaithActs and global non-proft organisation Ibasho – seniors will take an active role in planning and leading activities, rather than just being participants.

Ibasho means “a place where you can feel at home, being oneself” in Japanese, and aims to create a place where seniors can lead or find opportunities to contribute to their community.

Ibasho’s first project was founded in 2012 in Japan, after the Great East Japan Earthquake of 2011.

This is the first Ibasho project in Singapore, supported by the Health District @ Queenstown, a pilot programme to support residents to lead healthier and more productive lives. Queenstown is one of Singapore’s oldest towns, and more than 20 per cent of residents there are 65 and above.

The concept of Ibasho was introduced to Queenstown through a four-part workshop conducted between May and November 2022.

Ibasho founder Emi Kiyota said Ibasho is about having a mindset shift about older people, seeing them as people who can contribute to and lead activities for community building. Ibasho has been introduced in Japan, the Philippines and Nepal.

At most centres for older people, the seniors are usually the recipients of activities, Dr Kiyota said. But with Ibasho, they can plan activities and find ways to contribute.

With demographic shifts, the current way of caring for older people in traditional centres is not sustainable, she said. Instead, she hopes healthy older people who want to find meaningful things to do can help the staff at the centres and reduce the burden on society.

The active ageing centre’s launch comes at a time when Singapore, with one of the world’s fastest-ageing populations, grapples with ageism and increasing loneliness among seniors. Studies have shown that loneliness has detrimental effects on physical and mental health, contributes to chronic conditions and reduces the overall quality of life.

Dr Kiyota, who is also deputy executive director of the National University of Singapore’s Centre for Population Health, said older people have resources to share.

“I really hope this place is going to open up that conversation. So when you see older persons, the first thing is not to ask what I can do for you. Maybe we can ask what you would like to do with us,” she added.

The centre, which can accommodate about 50 to 80 participants, aims to create a place for older residents to help one another and allow more interactions between the young and old.