$1b set aside to make walking safer in towns; improve more bus stops, overhead bridges for seniors

SINGAPORE - About $1 billion has been set aside by the Government to make neighbourhood streets in all towns and some private estates safer for pedestrians, build more sheltered linkways and upgrade more bus stops so they are senior-friendly.
More pedestrian overhead bridges will also be retrofitted with lifts using these additional funds, which will be disbursed over the next decade.
In a continuation of efforts by the Land Transport Authority (LTA) to reclaim road space for walking and cycling, up to two road lanes along stretches of Zion Road and Sims Place will be converted to new cycling paths and widened footpaths by 2026.
The authorities will also tighten regulations for mobility scooters, also known as personal mobility aids (PMAs). From 2025, there will be a lower speed limit of 6kmh, restrictions on the size of the devices and a new requirement for users of these devices to be certified with walking difficulties or relevant medical needs.
Senior Minister of State Amy Khor and Senior Parliamentary Secretary Baey Yam Keng announced these new measures during the debate on the Transport Ministry’s budget on March 5.
The additional $1 billion funding to improve transport infrastructure here over the next 10 years is part of a larger $3.5 billion pool for the national Age Well SG programme, which also covers the areas of housing, active ageing and care services and aims to help seniors live more independently in the community.
The authorities could not provide a breakdown of how the $1 billion will be allocated, when asked. “As we plan to engage the community before finalising the projects, MOT and LTA can only provide the implementation and cost details after our consultations with stakeholders,” they said.
Friendly Streets in 10 more towns
Dr Khor said the Friendly Streets initiative will cover 10 more towns: Bedok, Buangkok, Bukit Panjang, Holland/Buona Vista, Choa Chu Kang, Jurong East, Pek Kio, Punggol, Sembawang and Tiong Bahru/Havelock.
These locations have a higher proportion of seniors or young families, she said.
Private estates with high-activity areas and key amenities nearby will also get “Friendly Streets”, she added, without elaborating.
The initiative aims to make walking and cycling safer and more comfortable by rolling out pedestrian-friendly features like longer green-man signals and kerb-free crossings in areas with high pedestrian flow and near key amenities.
Announced in 2023, the plan will cover all towns by 2030. It is currently being tested in five locations – Ang Mo Kio, Bukit Batok West, Tampines, Toa Payoh and West Coast.
Community engagement for the next batch of 10 towns will start later in 2024 to determine the specific locations where the pedestrian-friendly features will be implemented.
More covered linkways, better bus stops for seniors
Part of the $1 billion in new funds will go towards building more covered linkways to connect MRT stations with more Friendly Street locations and key amenities that are within an 800m radius.
LTA will conduct site studies to identify suitable locations. Around 285km of covered linkways have been built to date, Dr Khor said.
LTA will also upgrade more existing bus stops with senior-friendly features, focusing on those in areas frequented by the elderly.
There are roughly 5,000 bus stops in Singapore today, and the LTA said it has been upgrading some of them since 2019 so they have features like illuminated bus information panels, more seats with arm and back rests and space for wheelchair users.
In 2022, 360 bus stops islandwide were earmarked for improvements by mid-2025 to make them safer and more senior-friendly under this existing scheme. It is not clear how many more bus stops will be upgraded with the new funds.
More pedestrian overhead bridges will be retrofitted with lifts as well, with priority for bridges that are near major public transport nodes and healthcare institutions.
LTA had said in 2023 that it was looking to install lifts at more than 110 existing overhead bridges, in addition to 87 bridges that have been retrofitted and another 20 that will be similarly upgraded over the next two years.
With the new funds, LTA plans to retrofit more overhead bridges with lifts, on top of the 110 announced in 2023. The eventual number of retrofitted bridges and their locations can be confirmed only after technical studies are completed, it said.
Stricter rules for mobility aids
At the same time, rules surrounding the use of mobility scooters will be made stricter following what the Government said are increasing public concerns over the misuse of such devices by able-bodied people.
Mr Baey said this was done after the Government had engaged various parties, including the National Delivery Champions Association, food delivery platforms, mobility scooter retailers, seniors and social service agencies.
The stricter rules will be implemented around 2025 after the necessary changes to the law are made.
“We will announce the specific timelines later, but let me assure members that ensuring a smooth transition is a key priority,” Mr Baey added. He said the authorities will increase education efforts on the ground, so more people are aware of the upcoming changes.
In a statement, the Ministry of Transport (MOT) said the new requirement for medical certification will not apply to users of manual or motorised wheelchairs, as the issue of misuse largely involves only mobility scooters.
To minimise inconvenience to genuine users, MOT said those who receive subsidies from the Assistive Technology Fund or Seniors’ Mobility and Enabling Fund will be recognised as bona fide and will not need additional proof.
For everyone else, the ministry said it is working with relevant agencies to assess whether other forms of certification or identification can be recognised.
It said users of mobility scooters do not have to approach healthcare professionals to obtain certification yet, and enough time will be given for them to get one.
On the reduction of the speed limit from 10kmh now to 6kmh, MOT said this is aligned to “typical brisk walking pace” since mobility scooters are meant to be a replacement for walking.
Most mobility scooters currently have a speed limit higher than 6kmh, so time will be given for users and retailers to adjust, MOT added.
It said retailers should clear their existing stock before 2025. Users may also continue to use their existing mobility scooters, so long as they travel within the new speed limit. They can take reference from the walking speed of others or use speedometers, MOT added.
On the size of mobility scooters, MOT said this will be limited to a width of 70cm, a length of 120cm, a height of 150cm and a laden weight of 300kg. These are the restrictions that are currently applied to mobility scooters if they are used on public transport.
Mr Baey said the authorities are aware of a small proportion of users who need to use larger PMAs due to their physical conditions, and enforcement officers will exercise discretion.
Looking ahead, the Active Mobility Advisory Panel, which Mr Baey chairs, will review the weight criteria for active mobility devices to see if the limit can be increased so devices like power-assisted bicycles can be safer.
More cycling paths
In all, 48km of cycling paths were added across 14 towns in 2023. In 2024, LTA will build new cycling paths in 23 towns and estates. With this, all HDB towns and estates will have cycling paths by the end of 2024, said Mr Baey.
In Zion Road, LTA will be converting up to two of six road lanes at a 700m stretch between River Valley Road and Ganges Avenue into a widened footpath and a new cycling path linking to Alexandra Park Connector.
At Sims Place, LTA plans to repurpose two of four lanes along a 300m stretch of road in front of Sims Vista Market and Food Centre, also for a widened footpath and a new cycling path. A covered linkway will be built there too.
These two projects are expected to start later in 2024, with completion slated for 2026, LTA said.