$1b set aside to make walking safer in towns; improve more bus stops, overhead bridges for seniors

SINGAPORE - About $1 billion has been set aside by the Government to make neighbourhood streets in all towns and some private estates safer for pedestrians, build more sheltered linkways and upgrade more bus stops so they are senior-friendly.

More pedestrian overhead bridges will also be retrofitted with lifts using these additional funds, which will be disbursed over the next decade.

In a continuation of efforts by the Land Transport Authority (LTA) to reclaim road space for walking and cycling, up to two road lanes along stretches of Zion Road and Sims Place will be converted to new cycling paths and widened footpaths by 2026.

The authorities will also tighten regulations for mobility scooters, also known as personal mobility aids (PMAs). From 2025, there will be a lower speed limit of 6kmh, restrictions on the size of the devices and a new requirement for users of these devices to be certified with walking difficulties or relevant medical needs.

Senior Minister of State Amy Khor and Senior Parliamentary Secretary Baey Yam Keng announced these new measures during the debate on the Transport Ministry’s budget on March 5.

The additional $1 billion funding to improve transport infrastructure here over the next 10 years is part of a larger $3.5 billion pool for the national Age Well SG programme, which also covers the areas of housing, active ageing and care services and aims to help seniors live more independently in the community.

The authorities could not provide a breakdown of how the $1 billion will be allocated, when asked. “As we plan to engage the community before finalising the projects, MOT and LTA can only provide the implementation and cost details after our consultations with stakeholders,” they said.

Friendly Streets in 10 more towns

Dr Khor said the Friendly Streets initiative will cover 10 more towns: Bedok, Buangkok, Bukit Panjang, Holland/Buona Vista, Choa Chu Kang, Jurong East, Pek Kio, Punggol, Sembawang and Tiong Bahru/Havelock.

These locations have a higher proportion of seniors or young families, she said.

Private estates with high-activity areas and key amenities nearby will also get “Friendly Streets”, she added, without elaborating.

The initiative aims to make walking and cycling safer and more comfortable by rolling out pedestrian-friendly features like longer green-man signals and kerb-free crossings in areas with high pedestrian flow and near key amenities.

Announced in 2023, the plan will cover all towns by 2030. It is currently being tested in five locations – Ang Mo Kio, Bukit Batok West, Tampines, Toa Payoh and West Coast.

Community engagement for the next batch of 10 towns will start later in 2024 to determine the specific locations where the pedestrian-friendly features will be implemented.