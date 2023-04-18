Phones can be attacked by malware through wireless and wired connections: Police, CSA

SINGAPORE – People are at risk of having their mobile devices and data compromised by a variety of means, including tampered charging ports and USB cables.

In a joint advisory posted online on Monday, the Cyber Security Agency of Singapore (CSA) and the Singapore Police Force highlighted four ways such compromises could happen – when devices are inadvertently connected to rogue Wi-Fi access points, when the device’s file sharing functions are not secured, through Bluetooth connections, and through juice jacking.

Juice jacking refers to cybercriminals tampering with a charging port or USB cable to infect a device with malware or steal data, usually at charging stations that are available for free at public locations with high traffic.

The FBI on April 6 warned consumers not to use public charging stations in airports, malls, and hotels due to the prominence of juice jacking.

“Bad actors have figured out ways to use public USB ports to introduce malware and monitoring software onto devices,” the bureau said.

Mr Sean Duca, Palo Alto Networks’ vice president regional chief security officer for the Asia Pacific and Japan, told The Straits Times that there is always a danger of introducing malware into a device, whether it is through a public charging station or public Wi-Fi.

Users should always be mindful when connecting their devices, and read the permissions they grant in pop-up notifications, Mr Duca said.

Pop-ups like “Do you trust this device?” should not be ignored, he said, adding that the same caution should be applied when giving apps permission to access to folders and functions like your photos and microphone.

Mr Kevin Reed, chief information security officer of cyber-protection company Acronis, said that while it is theoretically possible for cybercriminals to introduce malware into the phone by exploiting mistakes in the software of devices, the probability of this happening in real-life is negligible.

“In a public charging station, attackers have no control over what device they can attack, so it is very hard to target a specific person.

“On the other hand, attackers are more vulnerable to being discovered with this kind of attack because it requires physical presence to alter the charging station and add a malicious component to it,” he said.

He added that it is more costly and risky for cybercriminals to attack the general public with this approach in comparison to other kinds of attacks, like phishing e-mails or through SMS.

“The public is largely safe from it due to this cost-benefits ratio, and phones’ software vendors update the software to fix issues discovered,” Mr Reed said, adding that for this solution to be effective, users should always keep their phone updated to the latest operating system and be careful about giving public access to your device.

To curb the threat of juice jacking, the CSA and police advised all users to use a USB data blocker – a device that physically blocks data transfer due to the absence of the data wires – when connecting devices to publicly accessible charging ports.

Users are also encouraged to disable automatic file transfer, and to even switch off their devices before charging them in public spaces.