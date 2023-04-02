Downloading a ‘cracked’ version of Fifa 23 or Hogwarts Legacy for free? It’s probably malware

SINGAPORE - The wide availability of artificial intelligence (AI) has led to more realistic and easily produced scam video tutorials, helping fraudsters to better target potential victims online.

The target of the season: Gamers.

This comes on the back of the recent launch of popular game titles like Fifa 23 and Hogwarts Legacy, which have together sold at least 20 million copies worldwide.

AI-generated fake video game tutorials, designed to ensnare gamers looking for pirated or “cracked” versions of video games, carry links to folders embedded with malware.

Clicking on these folders will give hackers control of the victim’s computer and data, including passwords and credit card information, said Singapore-based cyber-security firm CloudSEK.

The firm found 15,000 such fake videos on YouTube in February, following the launch of Hogwarts Legacy earlier that month and Fifa 23 last September.

Comparatively, under 1,000 such videos were recorded last October.

CloudSEK tracked scam links planted in hijacked YouTube accounts and AI-generated scam videos to monitor the number of clicks each received between October and February.

It is not known how many devices were affected by the malware. However, at least 550 people in Singapore have clicked on links in these videos, the firm said.

Another cyber-security firm, Zscaler, said it blocks more than 200,000 AI-generated videos each month.

Users are usually directed from YouTube to file-sharing sites where they are invited to download files containing viruses, said Zscaler’s chief information security officer Deepen Desai.

The use of AI eases the load for fraudsters, as the software helps to automatically animate and program human avatars to read speeches aloud, specific to each variation of the scam.

This is done more efficiently and convincingly than similar videos in the past, which were typically in the form of a screen recording with instructions in the foreground, said CloudSEK threat intelligence researcher Pavan Karthick.

The bogus videos also commonly pose as guides for popular online games such as Grand Theft Auto V, as well as digital workplace tools like Microsoft Office and Adobe Creative Cloud, luring victims who may be keen to learn more – or download cracked versions of the games or program.