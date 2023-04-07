Telcos tackle cyberthreats with broadband filters to keep malware away from devices

SINGAPORE - Telcos are tackling the rise in online scam cases and other cyberthreats with the use of filters built into the broadband network to detect malicious software used by cyber criminals.

These network filters act as gatekeepers that prevent sensitive data that may be stored on Internet-connected devices in an office or home, such as laptops, mobile phones, healthcare devices and other trackers, from falling into the hands of hackers.

Singtel is the latest provider of broadband protection, which – for a monthly fee – serves as a first line of defence for users against malware, without having to install multiple security patches for each device on the same home network.

The filters typically block blacklisted sites and contacts as long as it was recorded on the network provider’s database. Accessing these sites can expose users to harmful content or usher in viruses and ransomware to their home or business networks.

The Straits Times looks at Singtel’s and similar network filters that consumers can purchase to keep viruses and malicious content at bay.

Singtel

Launched in February, Singtel’s Broadband Protect is the latest network filter on offer that scans Internet traffic on a user’s network to block any malicious or suspicious activity.

Users will be alerted to potentially malicious sites and can choose to unblock them on their My Singtel app if it is a link they trust.

The filter uses artificial intelligence (AI) to weed out malicious content based on a database of blacklisted addresses and suspicious phrases.

Singtel said it analyses billions of URLs and IP addresses, and adds several millions of threats to its database for filtering daily.

Broadband Protect is free for the first two months and just under $3 each month after.

When asked why it decided to put this service under a paywall, Ms Anna Yip, chief executive of Singtel’s Singapore consumer business, said: “We believe our customers should be given the choice to guard themselves with an extra layer of protection, given their surfing preferences.

“By activating Broadband Protect, they would authorise us to identify and block all malicious sites they may be inadvertently trying to access.”