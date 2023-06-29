Pedestrian dies in accident in CTE tunnel; car driver assisting with investigations

SINGAPORE - A 40-year-old man died in an accident along the Central Expressway (CTE) near the Cairnhill Circle exit on Thursday.

The police and the Singapore Civil Defence Force were alerted to the accident at about 6am, and the police said it involved a car and a pedestrian on the CTE towards Ayer Rajah Expressway.

The police added that the pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene by a paramedic, and that a 35-year-old male car driver is assisting with investigations.

It is unknown how the pedestrian ended up on the expressway. According to the Land Transport Authority’s OneMotoring website, pedestrians are not allowed on all expressways and in tunnels.

A video on TikTok posted by user @ryesman at 6.57am showed the aftermath of the accident, with emergency vehicles – including an ambulance and several police cars and motorcycles – stopped in the rightmost lane within the CTE tunnel. A white sedan and a white sports utility vehicle were also parked in that lane, with the latter vehicle sporting a dented bonnet.

A white sheet can also be seen on the ground next to two police motorcycles.

Police investigations are ongoing.

This accident is the latest in a string of traffic-related deaths this week, including one on Wednesday involving a 66-year-old pedestrian and a van – the 76-year-old driver was arrested for careless driving causing death.

Early on Monday morning, a 55-year-old man was found dead after his car skidded and fell into a canal.