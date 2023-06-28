Pedestrian dies in Upper Changi accident; van driver arrested for careless driving

Shin Min reported that police set up a blue tent to cover the body and cordoned off the tent. PHOTOS: SHIN MIN DAILY NEWS
Yong Li Xuan
Updated
21 sec ago
Published
16 min ago

SINGAPORE – A 66-year-old pedestrian died on Wednesday after an accident involving a van in Upper Changi Road North.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene by a Singapore Civil Defence Force paramedic.

Police said the 76-year-old male van driver was arrested for careless driving causing death.

The police were alerted to the accident at about 3am.

A 63-year-old taxi driver, who identified himself as Mr Lan, told Shin Min Daily News that he drove past the accident site at about 4am.

Shin Min reported that police set up a blue tent to cover the body and cordoned off the tent.

Dashboard camera footage provided by Mr Lan shows at least two police cars, one traffic police motorcycle and a black vehicle for transporting the body parked by the road.

Police investigations are under way.

More On This Topic
School bus driver arrested for careless driving after hitting pedestrian in Chai Chee
Truck tips over in Clementi, causing traffic to slow to a crawl

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top