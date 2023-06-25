Car driver arrested after fatal accident involving 59-year-old e-biker in Yishun

The accident took place in Yishun Avenue 9 at 10.08am on Sunday, said the police in response to queries. PHOTO: SHIN MIN DAILY NEWS
Wallace Woon
SINGAPORE - The driver of a car involved in a fatal accident with a power-assisted bicycle in Yishun has been arrested.

The cyclist, a 59-year-old man, was unconscious when he was taken to hospital, where he later died. The 43-year-old male driver was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving causing death.

The accident took place in Yishun Avenue 9 at 10.08am on Sunday, said the police in response to queries.

According to Chinese daily Shin Min, the front of the car was dented and there were cracks in the windshield.

Singapore Civil Defence Force paramedics performed cardiopulmonary resuscitation on the cyclist for 15 minutes after the accident, the Shin Min report added.

Police investigations are ongoing.

