‘Overemployed’: A look at those who secretly juggle 2 full-time jobs

SINGAPORE - With her laptop open, Ms X’s class is in session - except the school teacher is not holding court in a classroom like she typically does, but working her second job giving tuition to students online.

With a take-home pay of about $3,000 a month as a teacher, Ms X said she has also been working as a full-time tutor for a tuition company since 2020 to make ends meet.

She told The Straits Times she is the sole breadwinner, and needs the money from another full-time job to support her young children and elderly parents, who require a caregiver.

“Their medical expenses come up to a few hundred on some months... $3,000 is simply not enough,” she said.

The woman in her early 30s is one of many individuals in Singapore who are “overemployed”. The term, which emerged when the US economy slumped during the pandemic, refers to people who are employed full time in more than one job.

While generations of low-wage workers the world over have held more than one job just to get by, the phenomenon of overemployment refers broadly to white-collar workers. The other distinction: Many take advantage of the flexible or remote working opportunities thrown up by the pandemic to carve out a second career.

Statistics from the Ministry of Manpower published in January 2023 show that 3.1 per cent of the workforce was employed in multiple jobs, whether on a part-time or full-time basis. This is down slightly from a 10-year peak of 3.5 per cent in 2021.

In September 2022, Manpower Minister Tan See Leng said in Parliament that there were some 53,200 Singaporeans employed in two or more jobs, whether on a part-time or full-time basis. Half of them earned a monthly salary of less than $1,500 from each job.

But the phenomenon of overemployment also raises legal and ethical questions about the practice.

The Straits Times is not identifying some of the individuals in this story as they might face repercussions from their employers.

Like Ms X, those who spoke to ST said they took up multiple jobs to make ends meet and earn an extra income, but also said the feat of juggling two jobs requires deft, and sometimes discrete, handling.

Ms Germaine, who works two customer service jobs - one remotely for an online shopping platform, and another, also remotely, for a phone company - is doing so to pay for her studies. The 25-year-old said she started working for both companies at around the same time as when she started her university programme, in 2021.

“I am pursuing a part-time degree and plan to pay off my fees in full. I don’t want to take a study loan for it. Working two jobs helps me do that and in future, with my degree, I can secure a better-paying job,” she said.

She manages her workload by alternating her attention between clients of both companies. Germaine said she copes by letting her colleagues, from both companies, pick up customers’ calls first and attends to calls only if nobody else is available.

In order to make up for not responding to calls as much as her colleagues, Ms Germaine said that she helps both teams with the updating of reports and data entry. This arrangement has helped her avoid making errors at work or being caught in a difficult situation where she has to speak to two customers, for different companies, at the same time.