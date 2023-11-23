Giving low-income families and their kids a fighting chance to escape the poverty trap

SINGAPORE – Imagine this: You are a divorcee with two or three children working in a job that pays a thousand plus dollars a month, and all you have in the bank are a few hundred dollars. Chances are you will be in survival mode.

Topmost on your mind will be putting food on the table, paying the bills and just getting by.

Goals such as owning their own flat and finding a job with better prospects – which are norms for middle-class families – may not even cross the minds of people in such situations, said Ms Kelly Low, head of Care Corner Family Service Centre (Tampines).

These goals may also seem out of reach for many low-income families with multiple complex problems, such as illness, unemployment, marital woes, strained family ties and incarceration, say social workers who work with families on the Community Link (ComLink) scheme.

ComLink was started in 2019 to give low-income families with children living in highly subsidised Housing Board (HDB) rental flats coordinated and comprehensive support ranging from job assistance to children’s development.

On Nov 20, the new ComLink+ scheme, a key plank of the national push to boost social mobility under the Forward Singapore exercise, was unveiled.

The Government is giving financial incentives and other support to ComLink families if they take steps to improve their lives.

The support comes in four areas aimed at motivating families to send their children to pre-school by the age of three, get a stable job that pays CPF, and save up to buy their own homes.

For example, each child enrolled in pre-school will get a one-time $500 top-up to the Child Development Account (CDA) when they turn three.

And those between the ages of three and six will get a $200 top-up to their CDA every three months if they attend pre-school regularly. The CDA is a special savings account for the child that can be used to pay pre-school and healthcare fees.

This is to encourage more low-income families to send their children to pre-school by the age of three to reduce the risk of their development lagging behind that of their peers when they enter Primary 1.

And to help families save up to buy their own flats, for every dollar that the family voluntarily contributes to the CPF Ordinary Account, the Government will top up $2.

In other words, the ComLink+ scheme aims to give these families and their children a fighting chance to escape the poverty trap.

Key push to boost social mobility

With early signs that social stratification is becoming more entrenched, the Government wants to ensure that no family here gets trapped in a permanent underclass, Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong said when he first sketched the broad outlines of ComLink+ in October.