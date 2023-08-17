Overcoming divorce, housewife re-enters workforce and pursues MBA

SINGAPORE – With a divorce looming over her in 2019, Ms Celeste Ling Yueh Er, 41, was worried that she would lose custody of her three children as she had been unemployed for more than four years.
When her third child was about to be born, Ms Ling stopped working and became a housewife in 2014 to care for her children and ailing father-in-law.
When her marriage began to break down in 2018, Ms Ling had just started work as a waitress, earning $10 an hour.
After almost six months in the restaurant, in 2019, the owner moved her to his new outlet called MAM MAM, a cafe located in the National University Hospital (NUHS) tower block.
It was at the cafe that Ms Ling interacted with various healthcare professionals. Inspired by these conversations, she decided to leave the food and beverage industry and make a leap into healthcare.
She told The Straits Times: “At my age, I want more stability in life. And I thought, how far can I go as a waitress? That’s why I left.”
In May 2020, she began a new job at the Outpatient Clinic at Alexandra Hospital (AH) as a Service Team Leader.
In this new administrative position, Ms Ling gained confidence in her potential, and looked for opportunities to upskill.
When the hospital’s human resources division e-mailed its staff about sponsorships available for employees to further their studies, Ms Ling started to seriously consider getting a Master of Business Administration (MBA).
Her spirits were dampened when she realised she did not meet the criteria for sponsorship. To be eligible for sponsorship, staff had to be employed at AH for two years, but Ms Ling had just completed one year of service.
Furthermore, without a degree, she needed two testimonials from her superiors to support her application for admission into the MBA programme.
Due to her commendable work ethic and potential, she was able to get the Senior Nurse Manager and CEO of AH to write convincing testimonials.
These helped her secure a place in the MBA programme offered by the University of Birmingham through the Singapore Institute of Management (SIM), which commenced in July 2021.
Ms Ling will be graduating from the MBA programme later this year.
“I have always believed that education can change your life. Even if you start late, never stop learning,” she said.
Ms Ling is one of three recipients of the SIM Chairman’s Award for Resilience this year.
This award celebrates the achievements of SIM students who have triumphed over personal setbacks and adversities, while showcasing exceptional performance in their academic pursuits and work.
The awards ($3,000 each) are personally funded by Ms Euleen Goh, Chairperson of the Governing Council of SIM and Chairman of the SIM Group Limited.
“With these awards, we pay tribute to those that face the toughest challenges in life and can overcome these adversities and turn them into success. I am glad that SIM has been able to be part of their journey,” said Ms Goh.
Another recipient of the SIM Chairman’s Award for Resilience is Tian Fu Lin Terence, 29.
Mr Tian took a longer route than most in his academic journey towards getting his degree.
His father’s sudden passing just before he collected his GCE ‘O’ level results in 2011 impacted his family, and left a big hole in their lives.
Mr Tian had failed his science and mathematics subjects, and was determined to retake the examinations to increase his post-secondary study options.
Despite his best efforts, he still could not get the grades he needed to secure a place in the polytechnic course of his choice.
So, he enrolled in ITE College Central in 2013, where he did a Higher Nitec diploma in Business Administration.
Although he was initially reserved and disappointed about his two failed ‘O’ level attempts, Mr Tian decided to honour the memory of his late father, by changing his approach to education and making the best out of his time in ITE.
“I was driven by the commitment to fulfil the promises I made to my late father,” Mr Tian told ST.
He did well enough to move on to Temasek Polytechnic, where he graduated with a Diploma in Business Administration and Management in 2018.
When the prospect of a university education was within reach, Mr Tian opted to enrol in a part-time degree programme at SIM.
This was because he wanted to enter the workforce and help relieve his mother’s financial burdens, as she was the sole breadwinner after the demise of his father.
Though balancing a full-time job with a part-time degree programme meant a lot of time sacrificed to keep up with his learning and assignments, Mr Tian persevered and graduated with a Bachelor of Business (Management) offered by RMIT University through SIM in 2022.
Mr Tian now holds a job as a Senior HR and Administrative Executive, and plans to further his studies in due time.