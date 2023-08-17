Overcoming divorce, housewife re-enters workforce and pursues MBA

SINGAPORE – With a divorce looming over her in 2019, Ms Celeste Ling Yueh Er, 41, was worried that she would lose custody of her three children as she had been unemployed for more than four years.

When her third child was about to be born, Ms Ling stopped working and became a housewife in 2014 to care for her children and ailing father-in-law.

When her marriage began to break down in 2018, Ms Ling had just started work as a waitress, earning $10 an hour.

After almost six months in the restaurant, in 2019, the owner moved her to his new outlet called MAM MAM, a cafe located in the National University Hospital (NUHS) tower block.

It was at the cafe that Ms Ling interacted with various healthcare professionals. Inspired by these conversations, she decided to leave the food and beverage industry and make a leap into healthcare.

She told The Straits Times: “At my age, I want more stability in life. And I thought, how far can I go as a waitress? That’s why I left.”

In May 2020, she began a new job at the Outpatient Clinic at Alexandra Hospital (AH) as a Service Team Leader.

In this new administrative position, Ms Ling gained confidence in her potential, and looked for opportunities to upskill.

When the hospital’s human resources division e-mailed its staff about sponsorships available for employees to further their studies, Ms Ling started to seriously consider getting a Master of Business Administration (MBA).

Her spirits were dampened when she realised she did not meet the criteria for sponsorship. To be eligible for sponsorship, staff had to be employed at AH for two years, but Ms Ling had just completed one year of service.

Furthermore, without a degree, she needed two testimonials from her superiors to support her application for admission into the MBA programme.

Due to her commendable work ethic and potential, she was able to get the Senior Nurse Manager and CEO of AH to write convincing testimonials.

These helped her secure a place in the MBA programme offered by the University of Birmingham through the Singapore Institute of Management (SIM), which commenced in July 2021.

Ms Ling will be graduating from the MBA programme later this year.

“I have always believed that education can change your life. Even if you start late, never stop learning,” she said.

Ms Ling is one of three recipients of the SIM Chairman’s Award for Resilience this year.