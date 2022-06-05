How to protect family assets in a divorce

SINGAPORE - Property is invariably at the heart of any marriage break-up, no more so than in a recent divorce here which tested the notion of whether a spouse can claim a share of the matrimonial home even if it is owned primarily by the in-laws.

The case centred on a Bukit Timah bungalow bought in 2004 by the husband's father, who put the 31,000 sq ft home in the names of his wife and two sons. When one of the sons got married in 2015, the couple lived in the home for about three years. But cracks appeared in the marriage and they eventually wound up in the divorce courts.