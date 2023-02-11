Valentine’s Day Special: Love in myriad ways

SINGAPORE – Ahead of Valentine’s Day, The Straits Times interviews couples who found that their love burned brighter after hard times.

When storms in life erupt, even long-married couples can feel alienated from each other, say marriage experts.

“Conflict may arise with differences. People may process loss and grief differently, for instance. It helps to keep in mind that you are rooting for each other, on the same team,” says Ms Vicky Ho, chief strategy officer of the charity, Focus on the Family Singapore, which has an annual Celebrate Marriage campaign that helps couples grow more resilient (www.family.org.sg/CelebrateMarriage).

Couples such as former convict-turned-chef-entrepreneur Benny Se Teo and his wife, Ms Chan Mei Kam, talk about how they found love in middle age, as well as how difficult it was to adjust to each other and deal with pandemic financial losses.

But while it might be a season of chocolates, roses and love, the occasion is not always the most pleasant for everyone.

In a survey conducted by dating app Bumble on 1,000 single men and women aged 18 to 41 in Singapore, more than one in five feel the pressure to be coupled up during the festive season.

A lot are fed up with persistent questions of why they remain single, while others are self-conscious about their singlehood. Still, only 12 per cent of those surveyed would settle for less in a partner due to societal pressure.

For a light-hearted look at how some habits can break a relationship, check out Lee Chee Chew’s comic strip on “the ick” – a dating term for a turn-off that makes someone instantly unattractive.

And for those who want to treat their loved ones to food, consider quirky options such as cubes of wagyu packed like a box of chocolates.

Bernard Lim and Pim Suvarnakuta: Overcoming differences to get married