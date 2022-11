SINGAPORE – Mr Sean Liong’s daughter was a pre-schooler when she asked him one day: “Daddy, why don’t I have a family?”

“I was shocked. She was only four years old. That was when I had to tell her that she does have a family, it’s just that mummy and daddy don’t live together,” says Mr Liong, 42, a regional business development manager. He has joint custody of his daughter, now 14, and sees her on weekends.