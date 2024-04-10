NUS and NTU top Asian universities in subject rankings again

SINGAPORE – The National University of Singapore (NUS) and Nanyang Technological University (NTU) have again emerged as the top universities in Asia based on global rankings by subjects.

The 2024 Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) World University Rankings by Subject, released on April 10, had 408 Asian universities among its more than 1,500 institutions worldwide.

NUS and NTU ranked higher than Chinese, Japanese and Hong Kong universities in terms of the number of top 10 programmes, and have done so since at least 2021.

NTU was the country’s most represented institution with 45 subject entries, of which 10 were in the world’s top 10. These included subjects like communication and media studies, materials science and three engineering disciplines.

NUS had 44 ranked subjects, of which 19 were in the top 10, including history of art – which placed second behind Britain’s Royal College of Art – geography and marketing.

Dr Priya M. Jaradi, course convenor for the art history minor at NUS’ department of history, said the history of art programme has “moved away from” standard textbooks and teaching collections.

“The courses are highly original and inclusive... they are recalibrated regularly to respond to the changing landscape of geopolitics, climate and migration, among other issues which have a bearing on art and museums.”