askST: How can I make use of university rankings?

How should students make sense of the numerous university rankings out there? The Sunday Times offers some answers.

Q: How reliable are these rankings?

A: The three most well-known global rankings are Times Higher Education (THE), Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) and Academic Ranking of World Universities (ARWU).

There are some variations across the ranking methodologies, but they largely order universities on the basis of criteria such as institutional reputation, research output and citations, and staff-to-student ratio.

They are useful for tracking how universities perform over time vis-a-vis their peers and to compare universities on a global level, as long as you are aware of the quirks of each ranking system due to the different methodologies they use.

League tables by ARWU – produced by an organisation spun off from Shanghai Jiao Tong University – and THE focus mainly on research excellence.

THE’s rankings measure universities’ research and industry income, among other indicators. THE said it takes into account the fact that research grants for science subjects are often bigger than those awarded for social science, arts and humanities research.

Meanwhile, ARWU places heavy emphasis on the number of Nobel Prize winners, field medallists and highly cited researchers among faculty members and alumni.

And QS rankings prioritise a university’s reputation among academics and employers, using global surveys of these two groups to evaluate a school’s performance, along with other indicators such as research citations per faculty member.

THE and QS also rank institutions by subjects, grouped into broad categories such as arts and humanities, engineering and life sciences.

Experts have said that some of these criteria are subjective, and reducing a university’s performance to a single score does not accurately capture its worth.

These rankings also do not cover many other important aspects, such as how universities engage with their communities and teaching quality.

The value of the rankings thus depends on the concerns of those reading them, said Professor Peter Coclanis, who is Albert Ray Newsome Distinguished Professor of History at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

“For example, a scheme such as the Shanghai ranking places a lot of weight on scientific research, citations and prizes – factors that might not mean all that much to someone looking for a good school to study subjects such as literature, religion or history,” he said.