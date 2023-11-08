Asia’s top universities: NUS slips to 3rd place, NTU climbs one spot to place 4th

SINGAPORE – The National University of Singapore (NUS) slipped from the second to the third spot in the latest Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) 2024 ranking of Asia’s universities released on Wednesday.

NUS was ranked Asia’s No.1 university from 2019 to 2022, and came in second in the 2023 list.

In the latest list, China’s Peking University held on to the top spot it claimed in the 2023 list, while the University of Hong Kong climbed two spots and came in second.

Nanyang Technological University (NTU) climbed one spot to be placed fourth, alongside Tsinghua University, in the list by the Britain-based higher education consultancy that highlights Asia’s top universities.

In a statement, an NUS spokesperson said its performance is “an affirmation of the outstanding contributions of our talented community of academics, researchers, staff, students and alumni who are breaking frontiers for a better world and more sustainable future”.

“We remain committed to nurturing well-rounded and resilient young minds through interdisciplinary learning; conducting research of high translational value with emphasis on solving world problems; and building up a strong and diverse pool of faculty and scholars.”

This year’s QS Asia Rankings are the largest, featuring 856 universities, up from 760 in the previous year. It evaluated institutions based on several factors, including academic and employer recognition, quality and volume of research, teaching resources and the proportion of international faculty and students.

India overtook China as the region’s most represented location, with 148 Indian institutions making it to the list. It is followed by China with 133, and Japan with 96.

In a statement, QS senior vice-president Ben Sowter said: “Singapore is one of Asia’s foremost higher education systems. With two universities among the region’s top five, it boasts a truly exceptional concentration of academic excellence, underpinned by outstanding research and a collaborative, international outlook.”

In the area of research output, NTU came in second in Asia, based on QS’ measure of scholarly impact, going by citations per paper. NUS is placed third, and the newly ranked Singapore University of Technology and Design ranks 10th in this aspect.