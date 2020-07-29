NTUC, unions stepped in to ensure fair play in aircraft maintenance firm's retrenchment exercise

SINGAPORE - Aircraft maintenance, repair and overhaul firm Eagle Services Asia had not followed the due process for retrenchment when it went ahead to inform some employees last week that they may be laid off before finalising the list with the unions.

The unions and the labour movement were alerted to this and stepped in to stop further actions by the company until an agreement was reached.

"The lack of transparency and disregard for negotiations with the unions are not acceptable and are not how a retrenchment exercise should be conducted," said the National Trades Union Congress in a joint statement with the unions on Wednesday (July 29).

On July 22, the management of Eagle Services Asia proceeded to ask specific employees to leave work before finalising the list with the unions. This is in spite of ongoing negotiations with the Air Transport Executive Staff Union, SIA Engineering Company Engineers and Executives Union, and Singapore Airlines Staff Union since early July.

In a Facebook post on Wednesday, labour chief Ng Chee Meng said the parties had been in tense negotiations "to fight for a fair and dignified retrenchment".

"While NTUC respects management's needed measures to keep the business viable, we will stand up for our workers' dignity, interests and fair play," he added.

Following talks, the management of Eagle Services Asia, which is a unionised company under the three unions representing different groups of employees - administrative officers, engineers and technicians - conceded that the retrenchment process could have been better managed and made adjustments.

"I am glad that calm and good sense prevailed ultimately," said Mr Ng, who is NTUC's secretary-general. "We have since been able to reach an amicable agreement with the company on the retrenchment."

When negotiations concluded, the company and the unions had jointly reviewed the selection criteria and list of employees to be retrenched to ensure that as far as possible, the Singaporean core of the workforce is safeguarded, while giving due considerations to its foreign workers.

In addition to getting a fair compensation package for affected workers, the unions had also negotiated for an additional training grant for affected union members.

Mr Ng had earlier authorised the unions to prepare for industrial action should it become necessary to persuade management not to take unilateral decisions. The unions conducted a secret ballot and workers gave overwhelming support to pursue legal industrial action.

Last week, over 140 staff were reportedly placed on the company's retrenchment list, most of them Singaporeans. Some were told to leave their workplace immediately, while others were denied entry.

But on Tuesday, the company, which is a joint venture between SIA Engineering Company and American aerospace manufacturer Pratt & Whitney, told The Straits Times that no employee has been confirmed as retrenched as yet.

The firm said it has been facing a "customer-driven volume decline". "During this pandemic, it is a difficult time for all businesses. The aviation industry, among others, has been impacted particularly hard. We have had to make adjustments to the business. Staff departures are never easy."

Affected staff - some of whom have been with the firm for decades - have expressed disappointment with the way the management handled the situation.

The company had also handed out four-month bonuses a few months ago, said some employees, who are baffled by the need for layoffs.

One employee who was asked to leave the workplace immediately last week said the past week has been "something of an emotional roller coaster". "It is unfair to put us through all that," he added.

On Wednesday, union leaders and officers from NTUC's Employment and Employability Institute were on site to assist affected employees with support and job placement opportunities.

NTUC reiterated that companies should only consider retrenchments as a last resort. When retrenchment is inevitable, companies should observe the tripartite advisory and guidelines on managing excess manpower and responsible retrenchment.

Mr Ng said the NTUC understands that these are tough times. "Nonetheless, there must still be fair play and proper process accorded to affected workers in any retrenchment," he added.