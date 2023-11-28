Novavax Covid-19 vaccine no longer available in S’pore from 2024: MOH

SINGAPORE – Eligible individuals who wish to receive their first dose of the Novavax Covid-19 vaccine must do so by Dec 1, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said in a statement on Nov 28.

The Novavax vaccine will no longer be available under the National Vaccination Programme (NVP) from 2024 as its existing formulation, which is based on the original Covid-19 strain, is no longer supplied by the manufacturer. Singapore’s current stock expires on Dec 31.

US biotechnology company Novavax is in the process of filing for regulatory approval for its updated Covid-19 XBB.1.5 vaccine formulation, MOH said.

The technical name for the Novavax vaccine is NVX-CoV2373. In Europe, it is manufactured under the name Nuvaxovid.

The Novavax vaccine is a protein-based vaccine that teaches the body’s immune system to create antibodies to fight the coronavirus’ spike protein, which it uses to enter human cells. It is not a mRNA vaccine.

In February 2022, the Health Sciences Authority (HSA) approved the use of Novavax vaccine for individuals here aged 18 and above. This made the Novavax Covid-19 vaccine the first non-mRNA vaccine recommended as a booster dose by the Expert Committee on Covid-19 Vaccination (EC19V).

In May 2023, MOH extended the use of Novavax to individuals aged 12 to 17 years old.

MOH said those who want to receive their first dose of Novavax must do so by Dec 1, and it will stop accepting new vaccinees for the existing Novavax vaccine. This is to allow them sufficient time to complete their primary vaccination series before Dec 31.

Those who have already received one dose of the vaccine will be asked to take their second dose by Dec 31 to complete their primary vaccination series.

Individuals who have completed their primary vaccination series and want to receive the Novavax vaccine to achieve minimum protection or as an additional dose should also do so by Dec 31, with a minimum interval of five months after their last dose.

They can call any of the participating Public Health Preparedness Clinics (PHPCs) to make appointments for the Novavax jab.

From Jan 1, 2024, people can receive the mRNA vaccines at MOH’s joint testing and vaccination centres, polyclinics and PHPCs.

Those who are medically ineligible to get the mRNA jab can opt to receive the Sinovac-CoronaVac vaccine, which is available under the NVP until Sept 30, 2024.

Another alternative is to take the Sinopharm vaccine, which is available at private clinics that have applied to use it under the Special Access Route.