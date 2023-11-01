Long-term Covid-19 strategy still unknown as virus is constantly mutating: NCID head

SINGAPORE – It is hard to have a long-term strategy to deal with Covid-19, as the virus is unstable and constantly mutating, and has an unknown seasonal pattern and unknown ways of interacting with other respiratory germs.

Also, as the number of severe cases of the coronavirus declines, it will become increasingly difficult to evaluate the effectiveness of vaccines against such cases in the future.

Executive director of the National Centre for Infectious Diseases (NCID) Vernon Lee said this on Wednesday at the first Asia Pacific Immunisation Coalition (APIC) and Asia Dengue Voice and Action (ADVA) Summit on Infectious Diseases and Immunisation.

He was addressing more than 230 participants, comprising mostly healthcare professionals, policymakers, researchers, and public health leaders, from 15 countries on the second of the two-day summit, held at Orchard Hotel Singapore.

Giving an update on the Covid-19 vaccination situation in Singapore, he said: “As of a couple of months back, we see that many doses of vaccines had been administered to our population of less than 6 million people and more than 90 per cent of the entire population completed their primary series and or 80 per cent have competed what we call minimum protection with at least one additional dose.”

Despite the good results, Prof Lee said the mutation of the virus continues and it is not known if it will continue to evolve in a stable manner.

“So what does this mean for our seasonal co-infections? Do we need an annual vaccine and what is the longevity of this protection?” he said.

To address such co-infections, biopharmaceutical companies are developing a two-in-one messenger RNA (mRNA) vaccine against both Covid-19 and influenza.

mRNA in a vaccine “teaches” cells how to make copies of the spike protein on the viruses in question, so that the body can recognise the real viruses if exposed to them, and fight them.

Moderna dosed its first participant in a phase three clinical trial on Oct 24, while rival Pfizer announced on Oct 26 that its combination vaccine will be moving into a final-stage trial in the coming months.

Both companies are a step closer to potentially getting regulatory approval for a combination shot for Covid-19 and the flu.

Professor Tikki Pangestu, a visiting professor at the National University of Singapore Yong Loo Lin School of Medicine, said he was sure there will be “no shortcuts from an ethical (or) a regulatory point of view”.

“Regardless of when they announced the clinical trials, HSA (Health Sciences Authority) is never, ever, going to approve these two new vaccines for use unless they have seen the data (that) covers safety as well as efficacy,” he told reporters at the APIC-ADVA summit.

“However, I’m not saying that there is absolutely no risk. Any new vaccines, even after HSA has approved (them), are always going to see some rare side effects or adverse reactions. You can’t predict that until it is used in a lot of people. (After all), the clinical trial is a controlled environment with maybe 20, 30 or 40,000 subjects,” he said.