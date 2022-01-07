askST: How does the Novavax Covid-19 vaccine work? Can it be used as a booster?

SINGAPORE - The Novavax vaccine may soon be an option to protect people in Singapore against Covid-19.

The Straits Times answers some of your questions about it.

Q: What is the vaccine called?

A: More colloquially known as the Novavax vaccine or just Novavax, the technical name for the vaccine is NVX-CoV2373.

It will be manufactured in two different facilities, in Europe and India. In Europe, it will be manufactured under the name Nuvaxovid. In India, it will be manufactured under the name Covovax.

Q: Who developed the vaccine?

A: Novavax, the developer of the vaccine, is a biotechnology company based in Maryland, in the United States.

Q: Is it an mRNA vaccine? How does it work?

A: The Novavax vaccine is a protein-based, or protein-subunit, vaccine. It is not an mRNA vaccine.

mRNA vaccines use material from the virus to teach the body's cells to make copies of a protein unique to the virus, and in this manner build up resistance to it.

On the other hand, protein-based vaccines include pieces of the virus, but not the entire germ. When a person is vaccinated with them, their body realises that the protein should not be there and creates antibodies to fight it.

The Novavax vaccine teaches the body's immune system to create antibodies that fight the coronavirus' spike protein, which it uses to enter human cells.

In order to make the protein, scientists took a modified spike gene and put it into an insect virus.

The virus was allowed to infect moth cells and, when it did, the infected cells created many spike proteins.

These spike proteins were then harvested, purified, and put into nanoparticles. The nanoparticles were combined with an extract from the soapbark tree, which helps boost the immune system's response.

When the vaccine is injected into a person, the body's immune system will encounter the nanoparticles and in doing so, learn how to fight the virus.

Q: What are some other protein-based vaccines? Is this a new method of developing a vaccine?

A: Protein-based vaccines are considered a conventional approach to vaccines, and long-established vaccines against whooping cough and shingles employ this approach.