Novavax Covid-19 vaccine approved for those aged 18 and above in Singapore

SINGAPORE - The Covid-19 vaccine developed by Novavax has been approved for individuals here aged 18 and above, said the Health Sciences Authority (HSA) on Monday (Feb 14).

HSA had granted interim authorisation for Novavax's vaccine - manufactured under the name Nuvaxovid - on Feb 3 under the Pandemic Special Access Route (PSAR).

The vaccination regimen comprises two 5mcg doses of Nuvaxovid to be administered three weeks apart.

The first batch of Nuvaxovid is expected to arrive in Singapore in the next few months.

HSA said it has reviewed that the vaccine meets quality, safety and efficacy standards, and that its benefits outweigh the risks for the Singapore population.

Two groups of experts from HSA's Medicines Advisory Committee and Panel of Infectious Diseases Experts were also consulted, and they agreed with HSA's recommendation for PSAR authorisation.

HSA said its review was based on two phase 3 clinical studies conducted in the United States, Mexico and Britain, comprising more than 40,000 trial participants aged between 18 and 95.

The results showed that Nuvaxovid demonstrated a vaccine efficacy of about 90 per cent against symptomatic Covid-19 and 100 per cent in preventing severe Covid-19.

It showed consistent efficacy against the Alpha variant, but there was no data on the Delta and Omicron strains, as these variants were not prevalent at the time Novavax conducted the clinical trials, HSA added.

The Novavax vaccine is a protein-based, or protein-subunit, vaccine, unlike the Pfizer-BioNTech/Comirnaty and Moderna vaccines, which are mRNA vaccines.

Vaccines based on mRNA technology use material from the virus to teach the body's cells to make copies of a protein unique to the virus, and in this manner build up resistance to it.

On the other hand, protein-based vaccines include pieces of the virus. When a person is vaccinated with them, their body realises that the protein should not be there and creates antibodies to fight it.

The Novavax vaccine teaches the body's immune system to create antibodies that fight the coronavirus' spike protein, which it uses to enter human cells.