She feels guilty for passing on defective gene to two of her four children

SINGAPORE – If there is one thing that Madam Chua Siew Tin, 49, regrets in life, it is passing on her defective gene to two of her four children.

The housewife found out that she has tuberous sclerosis complex (TSC) only after her eldest child, a daughter, was diagnosed in 2002 with the genetic disorder at around four months old after having fits.

The condition causes tumours to grow in various parts of the body. After Madam Chua was diagnosed with TSC, she was told that any child she has would have a 50 per cent chance of inheriting the disease.

Her third child, a son now 18, also has TSC. When he was two years old, he also had fits, each lasting about 15 minutes.

Madam Chua had not tested any of her children for the genetic defect after they were born, because of the cost. The blood sample has to be sent to the US and there is no subsidy or insurance to cover the roughly $1,000 needed for the procedure.

About half of the people with TSC have autism spectrum disorder.

Madam Chua’s son, who has tumours in his brain and kidneys, does not suffer from severe learning impairment, unlike her daughter, and is now in vocational training. But he lacks confidence as it takes him longer than his peers to learn something, so Madam Chua constantly encourages him.

Tumours in the brain can cause epileptic fits and significant cognitive impairment. Half of the patients with TSC have autism or learning disorders. Up to one in four has an IQ below 50 (most people score between 85 and 115).

Today, parents with TSC are advised to have children through in-vitro fertilisation and to undergo pre-implantation genetic testing – which became legal here in 2021 – to choose an embryo that does not carry the defect.

Speaking in Mandarin, Madam Chua said she blames herself for the suffering two of her children are going through, and is often very depressed. But she pulls herself together because she thinks that as it is her fault, she needs to be strong for her children.

Her own condition means she has had to be strong for herself too.

Before her TSC diagnosis, when she had health issues, doctors treated her without identifying the cause of the conditions.

In 1997, there was blood in her urine caused by her kidneys bleeding. This was treated at Singapore General Hospital, and she thought it was a one-off problem.

Three years later, her lungs collapsed and she was rushed to the National University Hospital.