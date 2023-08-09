NDP 2023: Total Defence parade a reminder that efforts are collective

SINGAPORE – As the sun set on the Padang, so too did a collective hush fall across the thousands gathered there for the National Day Parade (NDP) on Wednesday.

On screens surrounding the grandstands, a short film played of a teenage boy puzzling over how to teach his family about Total Defence.

Although his early efforts proved futile, inspiration struck, and he used six everyday objects to explain the concept – while larger-than-life versions streamed into the audience’s view as Chingay-style floats.

An umbrella, a grandmother’s box of memories, gym equipment, a food cover, a first aid kit and a pencil case – the items seemed random and unconnected, but all are metaphors for the six pillars of Total Defence.

For instance, the act of sharing an umbrella protects us from the rain, just as acts of kindness for each other strengthens Singapore’s social cohesion, a voiceover said as the social defence float entered the Padang stage.

Psychological defence meanwhile was a biscuit tin storing various memories, representing Singaporeans’ shared experiences. It drew the loudest cheers, as audience members showed their love for the Singa the Kindness Lion mascot atop the float, a familiar icon from past courtesy campaigns.

A barbell signified economic defence, as Singaporeans upgrade their skills for the country to remain competitive and internationally relevant, while a mesh food cover represented digital defence, where good cyber hygiene keeps the digital pests at bay.

The last two pillars – civil and military defence – were symbolised by a first aid kit and a pencil case respectively.

“Our everyday heroes from the SCDF will always have our backs, but civil defence is also about me and you being prepared to deal with emergencies ourselves,” echoed the speakers at the Padang.

The military defence float featured stationery made to resemble imagery evocative of the Singapore Armed Forces’ four services, such as a pencil-in-sharpener that looks like a howitzer, and a calculator with the letters DIS – short for the Digital and Intelligence Service established in October 2022.

And unlike past parades where the mobile column served as a showcase of the Republic’s military and civil defence assets, such as tanks and missile systems, the hardware played a supporting role this year as part of a larger Total Defence parade involving 650 participants.

With the floats in position, the vehicles thundered down St Andrew’s Road.