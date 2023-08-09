NDP 2023: RSAF puts on thrilling show; President Halimah reviews guard of honour

SINGAPORE - All eyes were on the skies for a display of precise choreography and thrilling aerobatic manoeuvres by the Republic of Singapore Air Force (RSAF) at the National Day Parade.

It was a fitting tribute by the RSAF as a way to commemorate its 55th anniversary, or RSAF55, this year.

Part of the parade and ceremony segment, the aerial display followed President Halimah Yacob’s arrival at the Padang, which drew loud cheers from the 27,000-strong audience.