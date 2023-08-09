‘These emotions you cannot control’: President Halimah bids farewell at NDP 2023

Madam Halimah first attended the NDP as an MP for Jurong GRC in 2002, following the November 2001 General Election.

As Singapore’s eighth president, Madam Halimah presided over her first parade in 2018, having assumed office in September 2017.

In May 2023, she announced that she would not be seeking re-election at the upcoming presidential election due to be held in September.

Asked what were her top NDP moments, Madam Halimah said it was hard to choose, but 2023’s parade is special because it is the first full-fledged parade since the Covid-19 pandemic. This parade’s interpretation of Total Defence as six large floats is also very relatable, as it uses everyday items to explain why each of the pillars matter.

She is also happy that the past six parades have seen more integration of persons with disabilities and their myriad talents, whether as performers or artists who contributed their original artwork that has adorned the NDP packs of recent years.

Madam Halimah said that as presiding officer for the NDP, she has interacted with many in disadvantaged communities “and it never fails to fascinate me the kind of work they do, the talents that they have”.

“It’s wonderful as a country, on the most important day that we celebrate our nationhood, we integrate our people with disabilities, our disadvantaged communities,” she said.

“We bring them to the fore, we tell Singaporeans we are all in this together: not (just) those who can run the fastest, but everyone must run together as a team.”

At Wednesday’s parade, four 25-pounder howitzer guns fired 21 times in salute as Madam Halimah reviewed the guard of honour contingents.

After inspecting the parade and interacting with some of the servicemen and women, Madam Halimah made a lap around the Padang in a ceremonial vehicle, to much fanfare.