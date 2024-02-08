Navigating civil disputes: Initiatives that improve access to community justice

Life can sometimes throw you curveballs: An unfair job loss, car accident or sudden eviction.

When these and other distressing situations happen, you may wonder: Is there anything the law can do to help me get justice?

It used to be that addressing these questions meant hiring a lawyer or facing a daunting do-it-yourself process.

First, you’d need to recognise what’s at stake before you can even file your claim. Do you have a legal interest to protect? Where do you go for that protection? Are you on the right path? What would you get if you are successful?

Even if you set off on the right path, representing yourself in court traditionally meant taking time out from work to draft documents, understand the legal processes, prepare for trial, and meet deadlines.

“All of this is a lot – a lot to understand, to manage, and to get through,” said Presiding Judge of the State Courts of Singapore, Justice Vincent Hoong.

He was speaking on Jan 24 at a Singapore Courts (SG Courts) event titled “Conversations with the Community”, an engagement series that brings together academia, legal and other sectors to forge multi-sector collaboration.

Justice Hoong observed that people involved in “community law” disputes – typically matters such as rental agreements, employment issues and family wills – are less likely to hire lawyers.

They may think the case is simple, and that the value of the dispute will be disproportionate to the claim. Increasingly, more also want to be self-reliant and believe they can get through the process with help from online resources.