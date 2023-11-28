Hope for less contentious divorce under Family Justice Courts approach of therapeutic justice

Breaking up is hard to do. And when it ends up in court, it can be messy – even ugly.

The challenge for the courts: How to be fair when disputes arise over custody or the division of assets between spouses? How can such conflicts be resolved amicably?

Two recent cases illustrate how divorce can lead to bitter court battles:

In 2021, a mother accused her former husband of abuse against their two teenage children with no proper evidence. She pursued legal actions, including filing for a personal protection order and an appeal, and involved the children in court proceedings as witnesses. Her suspended one-week jail sentence for contempt of court included conditions to comply with care and access orders. The appeal resulted in her being ordered to pay $15,000 in costs to the former husband.



In 2018, the hearing for ancillary matters (such as child custody and the division of matrimonial assets) for a case took place some 20 months after an interim judgment for divorce was granted, as parties made various requests for disclosure against each other during that period. At least 41 affidavits (written statements under oath) were filed. The court ruled that both parties are entitled to half of the pool of matrimonial assets each.

In handling such cases, Singapore’s Family Justice Courts (FJC) take a “broad brush” approach that “eschews conduct that is petty and calculative”, said Judge of the Appellate Division Debbie Ong, who was the Presiding Judge of FJC from October 2017 to September 2023.

She was speaking at a Singapore Courts event on Nov 16 titled “Conversations with the Community”, an engagement series that brings together leaders from the judiciary, academia and legal sectors to forge multi-sector collaboration.

Justice Ong explained that a therapeutic justice system puts in place the essential legal structure and resources that will ensure therapeutic, helpful effects for the family, and support it in moving forward positively.

“In family proceedings, the court looks ahead to support the family in recasting their future; it exhorts parties not to look back at the past to lay blame or relive their hurt or pain, but to let go and focus on building a positive future despite the breakdown,” Justice Ong added.