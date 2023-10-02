How Singapore Courts are evolving and promoting access to justice for all

Imagine: You find yourself entangled in a significant life event, perhaps a daunting lawsuit, a painful divorce, or the complexities of bankruptcy.

You don’t understand the legal terms, and navigating court procedures can be daunting. So what do you do?

The answer lies in a reimagination of court processes to simplify legal complexities for the layman.

On the Singapore Courts’ (SG Courts) website, a guided questionnaire helps you prepare your case, including self-help guides and a compilation of court rules – written in plain English – on how to navigate proceedings.

An automated digital tool helps prepare your documents. If you run into an issue, a service hub can help with in-person assistance.

On top of that, a simplified court process will save time and money.

This is how SG Courts are reimagining their systems, as they adapt their role to meet the needs of a changing world while keeping to their core purpose as the arbiter of society.

“Our paradigms of justice will need to shift,” Chief Justice Sundaresh Menon said, highlighting these transformations at an SG Courts event last month. Titled “Conversations with the Community”, the engagement series brings together leaders from the judiciary, academia and legal sectors to forge multi-sector collaboration.