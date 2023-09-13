Simpler terms to be used in family law cases as part of key changes

SINGAPORE - The terms used in family law cases will be simplified, so that it is easier for the public to understand what they mean.

For example, “ex parte” will now be described as “without notice”, and “leave of court” will be known as “permission of court” instead.

Such nomenclature changes are one of the major amendments to the Family Justice Rules 2014, the Family Justice Courts (FJC) announced in a statement on Wednesday.

The Family Justice Rules regulate and prescribe the procedure and the practice to be followed in all proceedings in the FJC.

An FJC spokesman told The Straits Times the use of specific new terms is also aimed to “dilute the adversarial nature of civil litigation” in family disputes.

For example, the plaintiff will be described as the applicant, and the defendant will be known as the respondent.

The FJC spokesman added: “In the same vein, most family proceedings will no longer involve the filing of a claim or a counterclaim. Instead, the parties are to submit an originating application and a cross application.”

Some lawyers have noted that the terminology conveys a certain impression or comes with emotional baggage. For example, the defendant may feel he or she has to defend against some wrongdoing.

Another significant change in the new Rules is that the simplified track for divorce proceedings will also be expanded to cover proceedings for judicial separation. This will benefit more couples and encourage them to settle their marital disputes early, an FJC spokesman said.

In a judicial separation, a married couple is legally separated but not divorced. In contrast, a divorce ends the marriage legally.

Under the new rules, couples who have agreed on the grounds for divorce or judicial separation can file under the simplified track, even though they have not agreed on the ancillary matters, such as child custody and maintenance.

This is a departure from current process, where couples have to agree on both the grounds for divorce and the ancillary matters before they can file under the simplified track.

The FJC said of the change: “This will allow parties to expedite and obtain their orders relating to dissolution of marriage on an uncontested basis, moving on to focus on the ancillary matters.”

Lawyer June Lim said that Catholic or Christian couples who find it hard to reconcile their faith and filing for divorce, is one group who opt to file for a judicial separation.