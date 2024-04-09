Muslim community should continue to nurture spirit of compassion, charity beyond Ramadan: Masagos

SINGAPORE - Muslims in Singapore should continue to nurture a spirit of compassion, contribution and charity beyond the month of Ramadan, said Minister-in-charge of Muslim Affairs Masagos Zulkifli.

In his Hari Raya Aidilfitri message on April 9, he commended the Muslim community for improving the lives of the unfortunate during Ramadan.

“Through SalamSG Gives, we helped needy families so that they, too, can celebrate Syawal in joy,” he said in Malay.

The initiative, led by mosques, distributed food hampers and Ramadan necessities to those in need.

“Our community also worked with various organisations, including the Government, to contribute generously to the humanitarian aid for Gaza.”

War broke out in Gaza after Hamas militants launched a surprise attack on Israel on Oct 7 and infiltrated the Middle Eastern power by air, sea and land. The assault resulted in the deaths of 1,170 people, AFP reported, citing Israeli tallies.

Israel has since struck back and killed over 33,200 people in Gaza, mostly women and children, according to the Health Ministry in the Hamas-run territory.

Local charity Rahmatan Lil Alamin Foundation (RLAF) partnered with the United Nations Children’s Fund in March to raise funds during the month of Ramadan to provide aid to families and children affected by the war in Gaza.

RLAF had raised a total of $8,114,422 in an earlier fund-raising effort from October to November 2023.

In a joint statement on April 9, Muslim organisations in Singapore – including Ain Society and AMP Singapore – called on the community to create a more caring and harmonious society, where people can thrive and build a future grounded in harmony and coexistence.

“Amid the conflict in Gaza, we are reminded of the importance of compassion, solidarity and also gratitude,” they said, as they decried the lives lost and broken families. “We unequivocally condemn all forms of aggression and join Singapore to call for an immediate ceasefire.

“May this Hari Raya Aidilfitri bring peace and kindness to the hearts of all mankind.... We hope that the spirit of Hari Raya inspires us to be agents of positive change, promoting tolerance, understanding and respect for all,” the statement wrote.

Mr Masagos, who is also Social and Family Development Minister, delivered his message, which was broadcast on television channel Suria, at the Hajjah Fatimah Mosque in Kampong Glam.

“The generosity and care for those in need is the essence of active citizenry in our society,” he said.

Muslims will soon be able to contribute to the next generation through a community endowment fund, Wakaf Masyarakat Singapura, which will be launched very soon, he added. The fund aims to support the needs of religious institutions, the development of religious teachers and community programmes.

Hari Raya Aidilfitri, also known as Hari Raya Puasa, falls on April 10 in Singapore. It marks the first day of Syawal – the 10th month of the Islamic calendar and a symbolic time of renewal for Muslims.

Mr Masagos said: “As we welcome and celebrate the month of Syawal, let us continue to live our lives filled with love and compassion, confidence and wisdom, and spread the spirit of goodwill to all.”