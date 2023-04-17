How the date for Hari Raya is determined: Where science and faith meet

SINGAPORE – Earlier in April, the Abu Dhabi-based International Astronomical Centre announced that the crescent moon marking the end of Ramadan would be sighted on April 20, making the next day Hari Raya Puasa.

Subsequently, Malaysia’s Fatwa Committee said it would discuss the centre’s prediction, with Federal Territories Mufti Luqman Abdullah stating on April 13 that the country’s celebrations will be determined by its own astronomical calculations or the sighting of the new moon following sunset on Thursday.

This year, Singapore will celebrate Hari Raya Puasa on Saturday, April 22.

With Hari Raya Puasa fast approaching, The Straits Times looks at the science behind how such dates are calculated, as well as other facts relating to Ramadan and Hari Raya.

Q: Why do Muslims fast during Ramadan, and what happens to your body when you fast?

A: Fasting in the day, from dawn to sunset, during Ramadan is one of the five pillars of Islam, with all able-bodied adult Muslims expected to observe the fast.

The practice aims to restrain desires and inculcate righteousness.

Certain categories of people – such as pregnant or breastfeeding women, as well as those with chronic illnesses and prepubescent children – are exempt from fasting.

In Singapore, Muslims typically fast for about 13 hours each day. Research suggests fasting for this amount of time can help the body turn its fat stores into energy, thus resulting in weight loss.

A study published in the Journal of Public Health in 2012 suggested that those observing Ramadan can lose about 1kg over the month.

Several studies have shown other benefits associated with fasting, such as helping to lower cholesterol, lower blood sugar levels and preventing inflammation.

Hypertension specialist Adrian Mondry said those with hypertension or cardiovascular disease should consult their doctors before deciding if they can fast during Ramadan.

Those with well-managed cardiovascular diseases should not face serious health issues if they fast, he added.

However, said Dr Mondry, the medical director of Kaizen Medical Clinic at Mount Elizabeth Novena Specialist Centre, those with myocardial infarction, decompensated heart failure, or those who have uncontrolled hypertension with multiple medications, are advised not to fast.

Q: Why do Muslims eat dates when they break their fasts? What are the benefits associated with the fruit?

A: Many eat dates to break their fasts as this was the practice of Prophet Muhammad.

Dates help restore energy after a day of fasting as they contain glucose, fructose and sucrose, as well as fibre, potassium and vitamin A.

Despite their sweetness, the low glycaemic index of dates means they will not cause your blood sugar levels to spike.