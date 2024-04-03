Berita Harian celebrates Hari Raya Aidilfitri with inaugural short film

SINGAPORE – Berita Harian has produced a short film, titled Pesan Mama (Mum’s Words), to celebrate Hari Raya Aidilfitri and to promote values of family and resilience.

The seven-minute film, which is available on the BH’s website, as well as its YouTube, Facebook and Instagram pages, tells of the heart-warming journey of a couple and their two children navigating financial setbacks, SPH Media said in a statement on April 3.

The couple’s daughter even steps up to support the family while pursuing her studies, with the mother Kasih’s words of wisdom helping the entire family triumph over adversity.

The film is written by BH’s assistant news editor, Ms Ervina Mohamed Jamil, produced by BH video journalist Abdul Qayyum Sarip, and directed by Mr Shaiful Reezal, a director at Echo Entertainment.

It features an original song, Rindu Kasih (Longing For Kasih), composed by Ms Ann Hussein. She was the vocal coach for Singapore Idol 2009 and a judge in various music competitions.

The lyrics were written by prominent local singer-songwriter Didicazli, who also sang the song.

BH editor Nazry Mokhtar said he is proud of how the Malay community and the nation have navigated the challenges posed by the Covid-19 pandemic.

“As we transition into a post-pandemic era filled with disruption and uncertainties, it’s crucial to reflect on our collective resilience,” he said, adding that he hopes the film re-ignites the spirit of resilience within the community and reminds every one of their ability to face challenges head-on.

“By highlighting our past successes and the strength derived from our dedication to our families, we hope to empower individuals to confront the obstacles of tomorrow with confidence and determination.”

The film aligns with the Malay-language news outlet’s theme of resilience, which features prominently in its coverage of Ramadan and Hari Raya.